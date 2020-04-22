Khaled Mounib is the nephew of the late singer and actor Amer Mounib. Other than the very obvious resemblance in features; like his late uncle, Khaled has a very nice and distinctive voice. Despite being in his early 20s as well as a current student at the American University in Cairo (AUC), Mounib has caught the eye of so many people already. The young talent was introduced to the public through Egyptian lyricist and creative director Tamer Hussein, after he posted a short video of him singing “Gait Ala Bali” by Amer Mounib on his social media platforms. And needless to say, it went viral for all the right reasons.

Mounib’s first single titled “El-To2l Mazag” was released in September 2018. And in November of the same year, he released an emotional song titled “Mafeesh Kalam Yet2al” in memory of his late uncle. The song, along with the video, grabbed so much attention and touched so many hearts. However, the young talent kept getting bigger as he released another single at the beginning of 2019 with the name “Arfa Nafsaha”. That being said, so far, nothing has come close to the success of his latest single “Naweely 3ala eh”. The upbeat love song was released in late 2019, and people are still hooked on it till now. Not to mention how they kept raving about it all over social media when it was first released, especially after Egyptian megastar Tamer Hosny invited Mounib to perform on stage in one of his North Coast concerts, just days after the release of the song.

Since then, Mounib has been interviewed by countless prestigious media outlets and TV programs, with a fanbase already starting to rise in his name. We’re pretty sure the star in the making definitely has a bright future ahead, and that all this attention and early success is just the beginning of a promising career!