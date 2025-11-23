“Ashes of the Cold” Environmental Art Project Transforms Ancient

Yakutian Legend Into Powerful Climate Commentary

In a fusion of ancient mythology and environmental activism, young artist Elena Tengri has unveiled “Ashes of the Cold,” an ambitious environmental art project that brings the harsh realities of climate change to the Egyptian desert through the lens of Siberian folklore.

Originally from Yakutia — the coldest inhabited region on Earth, where temperatures plummet to -70°C — Tengri , who belongs to the Siberian ethnic minority Sakha, draws inspiration from the ancient Sakha myth of the Bull of Cold. According to legend, the breath of this giant Arctic spirit’s brings wintertime to Siberia, and when its horns fall and melt at season’s end, warmth returns to the land. In Tengri’s contemporary interpretation, the melting horns become a stark metaphor for global warming.