NEW YORK, NY — In a historic moment for youth representation on the global stage, 27-year-old Egyptian media founder Mariam Abdelsalam (known widely as Mariam Solika) delivered a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly today, marking the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

Abdelsalam spoke directly following opening remarks by the President of the General Assembly (PGA) and the Secretary-General (SG), making her the youngest Egyptian voice to address the assembly during this landmark commemoration.