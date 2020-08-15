In summer, nothing beats a brain-freezingly good ice-cream cone in the morning by the beach or at sunset after lunch. Luckily, Sahel has all kinds of frozen delights you could think of. Here’s a list of the top 5 ice-cream spots in Sahel we absolutely love!

TBS

Yes, the news is true. Our favorite breakfast spot is now making soft ice-cream. If you’re ever near Diplo or Telal, make sure to give it a try!

Gelato On Wheelz

Gelato on Wheelz is Egypt’s first ice-cream van and they definitely live up to that privilege. What’s great about this van is that it moves all around Sahel. You can catch them at Diplo, Amwaj, Marassi, and Hacienda!

Cold Stone

We love to try out new names and all but honestly, nothing says premium ice-cream like Cold Stone Creamery. Hop by their place at Marassi and thank us later!

Rigoletto

Trivia? “Started under the name Dolce Vita in 1987 as the first Ice Cream Parlour in Egypt. – Became Rigoletto in 1989”. We thought you should know! Catch their store now at Ghazala and Hacienda Bay!

Pop City

In the mood for a finger-licking good popsicle? Call Pop City and order some of their healthy delights; they deliver all across Sahel now!

You’re all welcome!