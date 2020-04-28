Youssef El Sherif is always different. This piece of information is as common as the air we breathe. And, when the promo of “El Nehaya” dropped, we were fast to predict that it will only be at the top of the Ramadan 2020 series game and here we are!

The thing that made us realize that his work, just like any other work, could still be reviewed and critiqued. So away from all the praising and applause, let’s cast Youssef El Sherif’s series in a different light, shall we?

The Pros

First off, let’s start by naming the good sides to El Nehaya. Because it definitely got plenty of that. To name one, El Nehaya being the first science-fiction TV show not just in Egypt but the whole Middle East region.

Another perk that we feel is just revolutionary, is the fact that “El Nehaya” is representing the post-apocalyptic genre (that we’re only used to seeing in shows and movies like Mad-Max and Westworld) and that is a relatively new theme to our middle-eastern audience.

As for the visual effects, they’re simply unrivaled. Like seriously, when was the last time we saw digitalized characters, VFX or animation work on our Ramadan screens? NEVER is the answer!

The Cons

Now, it’s time to see this back-to-the-future show in a different light. Since we’ve already established that Youssef El Sherif’s work is usually artistically stunning and unique, we should also establish how it’s sometimes problematic.

This is mainly because of the major plot holes and weak motifs we usually detect early in El Sherif’s work and “El Nehaya” is no exception. For example, a girl cloning a guy just out of a love fantasy? Really?

We also can’t help but feel like the show is trying to tie the events to a larger historical account (Jerusalem and the war with America), and the result is a bit fake and unnecessary to the central plot.

Let us not get started on the whole dialogue about “energy charges” and cloning methods because it definitely sounded a tad ridiculous and we pseudoscientific!

To wrap it up, different is good. Different will make you stand out, that’s for certain. But we just hope, El Sherif would focus more on perfecting his work in the future. Because stunning imagery is no excuse for a weak drama!