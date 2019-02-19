Egyptian restaurant Zooba has issued a statement on February 17th announcing that they’re – very soon – going 100% plastic free, and have already started in the process!

In a one of its kind announcement, Zooba – known for its unique oriental Egyptian street food – have officially decided to rid all their equipment of any kind of plastic bags, containers or any plastic-made essentials.

After acknowledging that the sudden transformation is not easy to implement, Zooba are still hopeful and believe that very soon their 100% plastic free plan is going to become a reality.

It is not just about the equipment. Their baby steps plan also included their very unique and significant in-store takeaway fridges; the ones they were initially known for ever since they opened up their very first branch in Zamalek, Egypt.

Customers were able to simply and quickly browse the fridge’s variety of selections; from salads to fresh juices. However, the removal of those fridges totally ended their yearly need for almost 350,000 single-use plastic containers. THAT’S JUST AMAZING!

They even stressed how sad they felt to let go of such a significant part of their place’s identity; stating that at least they know what they’re doing is right, considering how they – for some time now – have been trying to turn themselves into a more responsible and sustainable entity.

The decision took over their branches’ interiors as well, with almost all plastic-made items in all Zooba branches either already replaced or in the process of being replaced.

The best thing about this is initiative so far has been people’s reactions; everyone was so amazed and supportive!

What do you guys think of this AMAZING decision? Such an important and courageous move from Zooba; it’s really awesome to see people and entities trying – even a little – to save the environment and go green!