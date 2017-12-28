This year, the lines between street wear and the runway have blurred. You can directly rock a catwalk look without having to remove any extras. The low and high have finally reached a common ground. Bring the runway to the street and have your winter style on lock.

Miranda Ker

This Victoria Secret beauty sported a camel cape over an exceptionally chic outfit. It’s all about mixing texture. The leather, wool and lurex looked totally in-sync and created the perfect contrast.

Kia Gerber

It always seems like camo pants can only be styled in one way. Kia stepped onto the scene with camouflage trousers and a knitted sweater, using complimentary colours to tie in the entire look.

Gigi Hadid

You can be both comfortable and fashionable. The beauty about leggings is that you can pair them with anything and it would still look good. Gigi opted for a denim shirt under an oversized sweater, completing the look with black boots.