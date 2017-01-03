7 Ways to Get Over a Break Up with Minimal Trauma

Nour Younis -
0

6 Things We Want Egyptians Who Believe in Horoscopes to Know

Nour Younis -
1

Lebanon: The First Arab Country To Acknowledge Gay Rights

Nour Younis -
0
LGBT rights have not really been a part of Arab countries agenda when it comes to their constitutions. It’s illegal, and there isn't much tolerance when it comes to the topic. However, the stance...
Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel’s Offering Last-Minute Romantic Getaways for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

Identity magazine -
0
Not sure how to spend Valentine's 2017? Let our fantastic range of offers inspire you to treat your partner to a getaway this year. Treat your Valentine to a romantic candlelit dinner with mood enhancing...
Make a grand gesture this Valentine's Day at the JW Marriott Cairo.

Identity magazine -
0
Sweep your partner away to one of Egypt's most romantic destinations with the JW Marriott Cairo offers, or get your hands on the perfect spa and experience gifts. There's no better time to spoil your loved one. Our...
So, Why Can’t You Capture the Moment?

Farah Khedre -
0
Life unfolds in the present. Yet, we all let the present slip away like water through our fingers, allowing the current moment to rush past us unnoticed. We squander many moments of our lives...
What is Your Egyptian Superpower?

Farah Khedre -
0
7 Signs You’re Finally Ready To Date Again After a Break Up

Nour Younis -
0
Break ups are tough, but what's even tougher is "getting back on the horse" whatever that means. We don't know what is it about break ups that leave us feeling depleted and devastated. We...
Incidents of Islamophobia Increase After Trump’s “Muslim Ban”

Farah Khedre -
0
After Donald Trump announced the ban on citizens from seven Islamic countries entering the United States, two terrorist attacks on Muslims took place; one happened within hours of the announcement in Victoria, Texas while...
WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME HONOURS MASTERCARD AS A “HUNGER HERO”

Identity magazine -
0
DAVOS – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has honoured Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, in recognition of outstanding contributions towards achieving Zero Hunger. The 2017 Hunger Hero Award was...
10 Tasty Salad Places in Cairo for Healthy Eaters

Nour Younis -
0
Anyone who has tried to go on a slightly clean diet before probably knows that being Egyptian and eating healthily are mutually exclusive. Mainly because our outings necessitate that we have one thing and...
The Egyptian Dating Lingo Manifesto

Farah Khedre -
0
Egyptian dating is unlike any other; it's weird and dysfunctional. But what's weirder than the dating scene is the lingo we use regarding this aspect of our lives. No one can fully understand an Egyptian...
Weird Awesome Things We Found on the Internet Last Week Vol.III

Amina Moustapha -
0
If you're craving weirdness, sit back and take a look at this collection of weird though funny things that turned up on the internet this...

All The Trailers of What’s Playing At a Theatre Near You

Amina Moustapha -
0
Below are the trailers of all the new movies that were released at our local cinemas this week. Norm Of The North  Norm the polar bear...

Our Weekend Pick: O’s Pasta, Zamalek

Yasmine A. -
0
This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
