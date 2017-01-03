7 Ways to Get Over a Break Up with Minimal Trauma

Nour Younis -
0

6 Things We Want Egyptians Who Believe in Horoscopes to Know

Nour Younis -
1

Featured Video

Latest Articles

5 Times Lipton Was Our National Team’s Biggest Supporters!

Nour Younis -
0
The past couple of weeks have been bringing positive vibes throughout EGYPT. We've literally never seen Egyptians so happy and united for a cause since what feels like forever! And It's all because of our...
Best of Egypt’s Victory Social Media Posts

Farah Khedre -
0
Yesterday, Egypt won big while the other team went home! The internet has been buzzing about our glorious victory nonstop ever since, mostly with comics and memes about our national treasure, Essam El Hadary....
Mariem Adel Brings Vintage Back to Life!

Farah Khedre -
0
The young shawerma loving fashion designer, Mariem Adel, loves empowering women through making bold fashion choices. She blends retro feels with sexy vibes and loves everything vintage. We sat with her for an interview and...
Our Weekend Pick: Vapiano, The Village

Farah Khedre -
0
Don’t we all just hate it that brands, chains and stores always decide to branch to Egypt after our hairs have gone gray waiting? But when they do finally open, we’re not excited any...
How Movies Make You Fall in Love with Love

Farah Khedre -
0
Who doesn’t want their love life to be like their favorite romantic movie? It’s always so beautifully complicated but everything seems to work itself out by the end somehow, and who wouldn’t want that?...
13 Egyptian Girls Confess Why They Sometimes Wish They Were Boys

Farah Khedre -
0
Being a girl has its privileges; there's no denying that. Ask most girls if they would have rather been born as boys, and they will probably say no. But ask most Egyptian girls the...
How To Dress According to Your Shape?

Nahed Kazziha -
0
They say that love is blind- except when it comes to your own self. As women, we are self-conscious and critical of everything from our perfectly manicured nails and cuticles to that one strand...
Hack Your Way to a Hollywood Smile This Valentine’s Day

Nour Younis -
0
Marilyn Monroe once said “A smile is the best makeup a girl could wear”, and she was right! Well, we realize that Marilyn Monroe’s smile was hard to top off! The woman was beyond pretty,...
Should You Involve Your Friends In Your Relationship?

Marwa Rakha -
0
Marwa Rakha is a relationship expert who has the answers to all of your love questions and dilemmas!  Dear Marwa, My girlfriends all openly discuss their relationships and complain about their significant others in almost every...
Lebanon: The First Arab Country To Acknowledge Gay Rights

Nour Younis -
0
LGBT rights have not really been a part of Arab countries agenda when it comes to their constitutions. It’s illegal, and there isn't much tolerance when it comes to the topic. However, the stance...
DON'T MISS

Weird Awesome Things We Found on the Internet Last Week Vol.III

Amina Moustapha -
0
If you're craving weirdness, sit back and take a look at this collection of weird though funny things that turned up on the internet this...

All The Trailers of What’s Playing At a Theatre Near You

Amina Moustapha -
0
Below are the trailers of all the new movies that were released at our local cinemas this week. Norm Of The North  Norm the polar bear...

Our Weekend Pick: O’s Pasta, Zamalek

Yasmine A. -
0
This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
Identity is a monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine bringing you the latest and hottest trends in Egypt and worldwide! Identity-Mag.com is a our stand-alone website that delivers fashion, entertainment, celebrity and latest happenings from all over the world.
