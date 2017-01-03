7 Ways to Get Over a Break Up with Minimal Trauma

Nour Younis -
0

6 Things We Want Egyptians Who Believe in Horoscopes to Know

Nour Younis -
1

7 Easy Valentine’s Day Hairstyles

Farah Khedre -
0
The key to going on dates is to look as close as possible to how you normally look, so a guy would get to know you while you look like you! This might only...
The Best & Worst Couples of All-Time

Farah Khedre -
0
True love is a rare feat, which is why most couples never make it to the finish line. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the lovers of failed relationships didn’t love each other. It only...
9 Things You Should Never Say To Your Egyptian Girl Friend After She Got...

Nour Younis -
0
Breakups are tough as they are. Have you not seen all the movies showing two girls sitting on a couch and stuffing their faces with ice cream? Well, girls don’t really do that. I mean...
DIY Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Nour Younis -
0
Valentine’s Day is almost around the corner, and it’s that time of the year again where you are unable to think of the perfect gift to bring your partner. Fortunately for you though, we...
Celebrities We Fantasized About Dating

Farah Khedre -
0
There are many types of celebrities. There’s the type you find adorable, the type you see yourself being really good friends with and then there’s the best type; the type you fantasize about and...
How To Get the Look of Gigi Hadid? Click here!

Alia ElSaady -
0
Gigi Hadid is the 'It' girl of this millennium. She's a fashion icon who’s been featured on runways and magazine covers alike. And it’s true, no one can truly outshine her in the limelight,...
Find YOURSELF Before You Find LOVE

Amina El Ghandour -
0
“How often have you sailed in my dreams. And now you come in my awakening, which is my deeper dream.” Khalil Gibran  The notion of love has always bewildered me. There is a rise in...
5 Times Lipton Was Our National Team’s Biggest Supporters!

Nour Younis -
0
The past couple of weeks have been bringing positive vibes throughout EGYPT. We've literally never seen Egyptians so happy and united for a cause since what feels like forever! And It's all because of our...
Best of Egypt’s Victory Social Media Posts

Farah Khedre -
0
Yesterday, Egypt won big while the other team went home! The internet has been buzzing about our glorious victory nonstop ever since, mostly with comics and memes about our national treasure, Essam El Hadary....
Mariem Adel Brings Vintage Back to Life!

Farah Khedre -
0
The young shawerma loving fashion designer, Mariem Adel, loves empowering women through making bold fashion choices. She blends retro feels with sexy vibes and loves everything vintage. We sat with her for an interview and...
Weird Awesome Things We Found on the Internet Last Week Vol.III

Amina Moustapha -
0
If you're craving weirdness, sit back and take a look at this collection of weird though funny things that turned up on the internet this...

All The Trailers of What’s Playing At a Theatre Near You

Amina Moustapha -
0
Below are the trailers of all the new movies that were released at our local cinemas this week. Norm Of The North  Norm the polar bear...

Our Weekend Pick: O’s Pasta, Zamalek

Yasmine A. -
0
This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
