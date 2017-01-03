7 Ways to Get Over a Break Up with Minimal Trauma

Nour Younis


6 Things We Want Egyptians Who Believe in Horoscopes to Know

Nour Younis


6 Things We Want People Who Constantly Put Us Down To Know

Nour Younis

Being put down by our loved ones can be one of the hardest things we have to deal with in life. Mainly because we don't believe in ourselves enough, so we want others to do the believing...
9 Things That Happen When Egyptian Guys Have been Single For Too Long

Nour Younis

In a previous article, we talked about how it's like to be single for too long. Some readers liked the article; others didn't. What was noteworthy though, was that guys were really offended they...
6 Things To Remind Yourself When You’re Depressed

Nour Younis

Falling in to depression is no news. We've all fallen victims to it at some point in our lives. It eats our brains out. And the worst part is, what causes us to fall...
The Six Degrees of Egyptian Separation

Farah Khedre

We're all familiar with the Script's song 'Six Degrees of Separation'. However, we're not all familiar with the concept of the Six Degrees of Separation. The Six Degrees of Separation is the idea that...
Weekend Pick: Porta D’oro, Americana Plaza

Farah Khedre

We're always on the lookout for new Italian restaurants, and in our long, fattening and delicious trek to find little authentic pieces of Italy in Egypt, we're grateful to have found Porta D'oro!  The interior of...
The Dilemma of Keeping it to Yourself or Letting it Out

Identity Team

By: Passant Omar  Your inner voice is what you're left with when no one is around. It’s your best friend that existed since you were able to put words together and will stay until the day...
Why do We Procrastinate and How to Stop!

Identity Team

By: Passant Omar  Contrary to what everyone might think, procrastination is not a time management problem. It’s not like you have the inability to manage your time; it plays on totally different strings. Procrastination is the daily...
16 Egyptian Guys Tell Us What They Hate The Most About Being Egyptian Guys

Farah Khedre

Many guys will assume that girls don't think being a guy in Egypt is hard because we have it way worse. The truth is that both of our daily struggles don’t have to cancel...
10 Things That Happen When You’re An Egyptian Who Is Always On Time

Nour Younis

One thing Egyptians are not capable of, even if their lives depend on it, is showing up on time. We don't know how it happened. It's just one of those things that has been...
Magdi Yacoub Foundation Organize A Marathon At Aswan

Identity magazine

The TriFactory, in collaboration with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF), is proud to announce the first ever Aswan Marathon, taking place on Friday, February 24th, 2017. The running event, dubbed 'Aswan42' in homage to...
Weird Awesome Things We Found on the Internet Last Week Vol.III

Amina Moustapha

If you're craving weirdness, sit back and take a look at this collection of weird though funny things that turned up on the internet this...

All The Trailers of What’s Playing At a Theatre Near You

Amina Moustapha

Below are the trailers of all the new movies that were released at our local cinemas this week. Norm Of The North  Norm the polar bear...

Our Weekend Pick: O’s Pasta, Zamalek

Yasmine A.

This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
