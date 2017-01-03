7 Ways to Get Over a Break Up with Minimal Trauma

Nour Younis -
0

6 Things We Want Egyptians Who Believe in Horoscopes to Know

Nour Younis -
1

Featured Video

Latest Articles

8 Signs He’s Not Busy, He Just Doesn’t Like You

Nour Younis -
0
How many times have you met a guy and wondered hopelessly whether he likes you or not? It happened to the best of us, right? And we usually find ourselves going to every guy...
Read more

The Perks of Having a Tinder Account in Egypt!

Farah Khedre -
0
If one of our 2017 new year resolutions was to be more honest with ourselves, then let's admit that the downfalls of having a Tinder account in Egypt far outweighs the perks! Whether you're...
Read more

13 Egyptian Girls Tell Us The Worst Thing That Happened on Their First Date

Nour Younis -
0
Dating in Egypt is hectic enough as it is, but sometimes the guys we date find a way to make it even harder. It happens to the best of us; our first dates just...
Read more

Our Weekend Pick: Sachi, Heliopolis

Farah Khedre -
0
SACHI translates to 'Child of Bliss' in Japanese. The name couldn't be more spot on as we're now the happy owners of blessed bellies. The restaurant has good food, the right type and volume of music, excellent...
Read more

Whether to Listen to Advice or Follow Your Desire

Identity Team -
0
By: Passant Omar  Support and assistance are essential in life. We seek friends, family and even books to guide us through the life struggles and to help us walk through life in general. Most of the time,...
Read more

10 Egyptian Songs That Turned 10 in 2017

Nour Younis -
0
Nothing could make you feel like time has passed more than listening to a song that has been carved in your memory and that you know every single lyric to, only to realize that...
Read more

Are You Living the Way You Want or the Way You Have to?

Identity Team -
0
By: Passant Omar  There is a saying that goes “your freedom stops where another’s begins”. It means that you can have the freedom you want as long as it does not affect or control someone...
Read more

How to Get The Best of Both Worlds!

Identity Team -
0
By: Passant Omar  The best of both worlds means taking advantage of two different sides of one story. In life, it's hard to take advantage of all the possibilities. But in some cases, you can...
Read more

DIESEL: STAR POWER SPRING/SUMMER 17 COLLECTION

Identity -
0
Dubai UAE, January 2017: This season Diesel looks to Latin culture, synonymous with passion, energy and a love of life. “We’ve been inspired by dressing up, dancing and letting loose; the sun bleached colours...
Read more

6 Things You’ll Only Learn When You Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Nour Younis -
0
Growing up, we always chose to do things that made us comfortable. Never have we once went out and explored that which is not mundane. Lately, however, there has been a lot of hype...
Read more

DON'T MISS

Weird Awesome Things We Found on the Internet Last Week Vol.III

Amina Moustapha -
0
If you're craving weirdness, sit back and take a look at this collection of weird though funny things that turned up on the internet this...

All The Trailers of What’s Playing At a Theatre Near You

Amina Moustapha -
0
Below are the trailers of all the new movies that were released at our local cinemas this week. Norm Of The North  Norm the polar bear...

Our Weekend Pick: O’s Pasta, Zamalek

Yasmine A. -
0
This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
Identity is a monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine bringing you the latest and hottest trends in Egypt and worldwide! Identity-Mag.com is a our stand-alone website that delivers fashion, entertainment, celebrity and latest happenings from all over the world.
Copyright © 2016 Identity Magazine. All rights reserved.
Developed by qpixsolutions.com