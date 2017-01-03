We're all familiar with the Script's song 'Six Degrees of Separation'. However, we're not all familiar with the concept of the Six Degrees of Separation. The Six Degrees of Separation is the idea that...
We're always on the lookout for new Italian restaurants, and in our long, fattening and delicious trek to find little authentic pieces of Italy in Egypt, we're grateful to have found Porta D'oro!
The interior of...
By: Passant Omar
Contrary to what everyone might think, procrastination is not a time management problem. It’s not like you have the inability to manage your time; it plays on totally different strings. Procrastination is the daily...
The TriFactory, in collaboration with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF), is proud to announce the first ever Aswan Marathon, taking place on Friday, February 24th, 2017. The running event, dubbed 'Aswan42' in homage to...
This place might seem like a hole in the wall, but trust us, it's a hole you wanna go into. It's safe to say...
Identity is a monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine bringing you the latest and hottest trends in Egypt and worldwide! Identity-Mag.com is a our stand-alone website that delivers fashion, entertainment, celebrity and latest happenings from all over the world.