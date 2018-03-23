If love was a poker game, then dating someone who has a sense of humour is like having a royal flush in your hands. Nothing on the table can top it! There’s just something about a guy who makes you giggle like a little schoolgirl, and here’s a reminder of the 7 best things you get from dating a funny guy:

#1 Your Life Will Be Stress Free

When you’re in a bad mood, when it’s a crappy day, when stress is feeding on you; your guy will know how to turn that frown upside down. He knows exactly how to make you laugh through tears; his sense of humour will pick holes into your sadness until it brings its walls down. With him life is so smooth and stress free.

#2 You Will Make Friends Wherever You Go

He can charm the hell out of anyone wherever you go, whoever you meet. Part of being funny is having the ability to figure out people around you. When you meet strangers, he can find something in common that they can all chat or even chuckle about. And suddenly you find yourself friends with these people!

#3 He Gets Along With Everyone

You never worry about him fitting in with your friends, charming your mother or talking sports with you brother. He hits it off every time. His witty nature and humor are enough for winning over the important people in your life.

#4 He Radiates Confidence

Humour needs guts! And guts emerges from self-confidence. For someone to start a conversation with a stranger, or crack a joke in a crowded room, or make fun of himself; it speaks a lot of his self assurance. And you know that pretty well, you can see his confidence through his easygoing smile.

#5 He Doesn’t Feed Into Drama

If there is one thing funny people hate, it’s someone being a drama queen. Your guy tends not to take life too seriously or any dramatic person for that matter. Life is much simpler in his eyes, too short to waste it over drama.

#6 He Knows When To Be Serious

The guys with good humor really know when something is not funny, so they will not make jokes when it is not the right time. Instead, he sympathizes with you if you’re feeling low and tries to make you happy. Funny doesn’t mean negligent.

#7 He Is Probably Also Kind, Sweet & Empathetic

Humour is one hell of a defensive mechanism. The best comedians developed their sense of humour to make others laugh only to hide their emotions behind jokes. When he is comfortable enough to reveal his sensitive side to you, it’s a special and intimate feeling, and you will see a sweet young boy.

A funny guy is a a keeper, treasure him and enjoy him.