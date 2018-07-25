Flamingo floaters are the bomb this summer and everybody feels like they have to own one. Their pinkish color makes our beach experience colorful and this is exactly what we want. We want to enjoy tanning and post about it while looking sexy; flamingos are the answer.

Since most of us are clueless as to where to find them, we decided to ask the cool people that own them and share our findings with you.

Flamingos aren’t just their bestsellers, have you ever tried eating pizza on a pizza floater? This should be on your bucket list! They have donuts, pizza, unicorns and flamingos to sell.

If you want pink flamingos, black geese, unicorns with wings, then this is where you should shop. A summer to remember!

It is definitely one of the most underrated online boutiques as it sells all summer/beach related products; starting from colorful earrings to flamingos, watermelon and ice cream floaters.

They don’t sell flamingo floaters up till this point of time, but they do sell pretty cool floaters that you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

#5: Carrefour

It has been heard that you can find different shapes of floaters like ice-cream slices, ducks and a lot more. You may come across the pink flamingo!

#6: Virgin Mega Stores

Donuts, flamingos, watermelons, and unicorns are found at our amazing V store. Expensive, but worth it!

Type the word ‘floaters’ in the search box on their website, and you’ll only find the mega swan with a bunch of weird other options. But your faith will be restored when you type the word ‘flamingo’ instead.

Now you can buy this mega flamingo with its matching cup floater. You’d want to enjoy your drink with minimal efforts, right?

Enjoy your summer on top of your flamingo floaters and you’re welcome!