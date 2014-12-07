This season is all about simplicity yet dramatic looks. The focus is either on the eyes or the lids.

Spider, Clumpy Eye Lashes:

Prada Spide lashes  Rochas Spider eyelashes

Red Lipstick:

Grace Red lipstick and simple face Naeem Khan Red Lipstick

Colored/ Metallic Eyes:

Christian Dior Colour metallic kenzo fall 2014 colour

Dramatic Eyeshadow:

Dramatic Lanvin Metals Rodarte

Nude:

Dolce&Gabanna Oscar De La Renta Nude and smokey eyes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR