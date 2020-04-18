The current outbreak has caused mass cancellations of tours, concerts, and events, yet some brands and artists remained determined to connect with fans through live music experiences. On the top is Vodafone Egypt, which came up with innovative ways to keep the lights on and the music playing without leaving the house.

To alleviate some boredom during the quarantine, the #1 telecom operator collaborated with Popular Egyptian band Cairokee to throw an online concert, which comes in line with the company’s “Stay Home .. Stay Connected” campaign.

For sure, online livestreaming will never match the energy of a live performance; however, the Vodafone Cairokee concert has brought a unique experience for the fans.

With more than 700K views, the concert was a great success! Leaving Vodafone customers and Cairokee’s wondering what will be Vodafone’s next plans and concerts to keep them home connected and entertained. And guess what? Vodafone Global has also announced its sponsorship to the “One World: Together at Home” Global Special concert which is going to be streamed today at 8:00 PM

The event is held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization. The streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and will include performances and appearances.

The virtual broadcast, sponsored by Vodafone Global aims to show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.

The above entertaining initiatives, fall in line with the company’s main campaign, under the slogan “Stay Home .. Stay Connected” to urge citizens to stick to their houses in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease. The awareness campaign is initiated with donating 10 million Egyptian Pounds to the Ministry of Health to support its endeavors in combating the disease.

Besides the financial support, Vodafone Egypt has launched a free SMS awareness campaign that grants Vodafone’s clients the opportunity to positively contribute to supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Health. Every time a customer receives an awareness message, Vodafone Egypt donates the amount of 1 EGP for the cause.

What is coming next? This is how Vodafone has always been leading the scene with its exciting slogan “The future is exciting…Ready?”