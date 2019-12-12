As the year comes to an end, we figured that 2019 has been so crazy and so eventful. From celebrity-dating drama to entertainment surprises no one saw coming, check out our list of the most shocking moments of 2019!

Ezzat Abou Ouf

On July 1st, we learned of the devastating news of the passing of Ezzat Abou Ouf. 2019 was the year we lost many artists we love in the entertainment business, but the passing of this particular legend was definitely jaw-dropping!

Red Hot Chili Peppers in Egypt

On March 15th, the Californian group “RHCP” gave a memorable performance in front of the Giza Pyramids. Now, this concert was something that comes once in a lifetime.

Game of Thrones Ends

After 9 years of the mind-blowing HBO series “GOT”, May 19, 2019 was the day it all came to an end. We think we’re still a bit shocked from that ending, though!

Notre Dame On Fire

On April 15th, the world watched in shock as the historic cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris caught fire. They eventually managed to stop it but some vital spots were already damaged!

AFCON 2019 Opening

On the 21st of June the world watched the astonishing opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt. It was so grand that everyone was taking about it. Oh, good times!

Amr Warda Banned

Following his sexual harassment allegations, midfielder Amr Warda gets banned from playing and representing Egypt in the AFCON 2019 tournament!

Farouk El Fishawy

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, veteran actor Farouk El Fishawy passed away on July 25th. Yet another legend that we sadly lost this year.

Steve Jobs In Egypt

It’s no news that Steve Jobs died in 2011. But in August 2019, Egyptians thought otherwise. A picture of a man who looks a lot like Jobs went viral and we all started making theories about how the billionaire faked his death!

Falawkas & Shiha’s Divorce

Shortly after the social media troops were so rooting for the newly-weds, they got divorced leaving all their loyal fans wondering what could’ve possibly gone wrong!

Haytham Ahmed Zaki

On November 7th, son of late actor Ahmed Zaki, Haytham Ahmed Zaki, died at the age of 35 due to a drop in blood circulation. His death sparked nationwide grief given the actor’s life-long sad circumstances.

Marwa Kenawy’s Victory

Activist, Marwa Kenawy, mother of Youssef Al Araby, finally got her justice in 2019. The two people accused of killing her 13 year old son were caught. Marwa went on a hunger strike right before she received the news!

We bet you already forgot most of these things happened this year!