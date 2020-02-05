Everyone deals with different kinds of pressures and stress. While you may think that a night out with friends could be helpful, sometimes it takes more than just that.

Especially if you’re already exhibiting symptoms of depression or anxiety. Know that this is an issue you need to acknowledge and act on immediately and apologetically.

Whatever stressors you may be facing, these tips will help you take a mental health day break and make the best of it.

When to Take a Day Off

While it’s always a good idea to plan your mental health day break ahead, most of the time we don’t have that luxury. You could suddenly wake up not feeling okay and unready to face the stress of a working day. Know that this is a good timing for your break, right there.

If your employer is understanding enough, you could explain your reasons for skipping work that day. De-stigmatizing mental health excuses is a growing movement now; however, some employers remain inflexible about the matter.

So, you can consume some of your personal time off, or schedule your mental health day at a time you already have off and if all else fails, you can always call in sick.

Decide on a Strategy

While the very purpose of a mental health day break could be improvising and freeing your spirit, knowing what you need the most could be quite helpful.

Take a moment to reflect; does the kind of stress you have need a stay-at-home status? Private time with a loved one? Doing some exercise or including any activities for that matter? This step is crucial and you’ll need to decide on it fast.

If you just need to chill and relax, walking in your pajamas and lying in bed watching movies could easily do the trick. Decided you need to head out? You could bond with nature and take a walk, hit the gym or swimming pool or even have a soothing massage.

The most important thing is to understand and meet the needs of your body and mind; whether by taking a yoga class or plunging in your favorite book.

Things Not To Do

Beware; some things that could seem appealing whenever you’re taking some time off might actually backfire. Avoid binge watching TV all day, don’t avoid friends or close ones, don’t overeat fast foods and don’t waste all day on social media.

With that being said, consider ways to keep stress levels low so that you don’t wake up every morning in dire need of an “emergency mental health day.” A mental health day can be beneficial on occasions, but you should also strive to make your mental health a priority every day!