We made a (probably a bit subjective) list of the 11 most ‘MUST try’ restaurants in Cairo, so better start booking:

1- Sequoia, Zamalek

The great vibes and stunning view of this place is still unmatched anywhere else in the city. You’re basically surrounded by the Nile from all angles. Their menu is very diverse and they serve alcoholic beverages and shisha. What more could you ask for?

2- Andrea, New Giza

This is a personal favourite of mine. It takes after the famous Marryoteya one and the food is to die for. The grilled chicken, chicken liver and Kobeba are a must try! You can get your name customized in a sand bottle, watch your bread being baked the old-school way over the coals or take a donkey ride. Yes, you read that right.

3- Il Piccolo Mondo, Le Pacha 1901, Zamalek

This is one of Le Pacha boat’s classics. They serve authentic Italian food the right way! The restaurant design imitates the Piazza San Carlo in Italy which makes it quite unique. You can even write a note or make a drawing on the walls, that are already covered in writings from previous customers, and leave a memory that will last a lifetime.

4- Tabla LUNA, Maadi

This Maadi restaurant features colourful, vibrant interiors with Aztec and Mayan inspired floor tiles. It is the first Latin American restaurant of its kind in Egypt. Tabla LUNA has established itself in Cairo for its very creative and super delicious dishes. There’s nowhere else in Cairo where you can get a mango filled with white chocolate flan.

5- Abou El Sid, Zamalek

This is a Cairo classic. Make sure you head to the original branch in Zamalek and transport back to Egypt in the 1940s. Abou El Sid offers a full blown Egyptian culinary experience ranging from Molokheya with rabbits to pigeons to Om Ali.

6- Naguib Mahfouz Cafe, Khan El Khalili

This authentic Egyptian cafe and restaurant in Khan El Khalili is definitely worth a visit. Not only is the food delicious (the feteer is to die for), but the live oud band entertainment also gives this place a very lively authentic atmosphere.

7- Maison Thomas, Zamalek

This will forever be one of our favourites. This brick oven pizzeria has been around since 1922 and has since served up the most amazing thin crusted pizza with fresh, yummy ingredients. We recommend the Marinara or Hot Dog Pizza.

8- OAK Grill, Conrad Hotel, Nile Corniche

This fancy-pants restaurant in Conrad Hotel, even though slightly overpriced, is well worth a visit, at least as a one time thing to celebrate your partner’s birthday or your recent promotion. We highly recommend the rib-eye steak and the vanilla bean crème brulèe.

9- L’Asiatique, Le Pacha 1901, Zamalek

This is another Le Pacha classic, which also recently opened in 6 October. It was chosen as Africa’s best restaurant years in a row a few years back and it truly is worthy of the title. This sleek and secluded restaurant serves up some of the best sushi and Pan-Asian cuisine in town, so dress up and head down there with your family and friends for a dinner to remember.

10- Felfela, Downtown

This downtown gem is probably symbolic of every Egyptian’s childhood. If you haven’t tried felfela, you haven’t lived. Everything ranging from the decor to the oriental food to the service is everything that Egyptian cuisine stands for.

11- Beetroot by The Lemon Tree, Imperial Boat, Zamalek

The combination of Nile views, cozy atmosphere, mouth-watering dishes and delish cocktails makes this one of Cairo’s hottest new spots. We recommend going for the Beetroot burger and finishing off with the Molten Chocolate Souffle. We would also advise to book in advance, especially on the weekends ’cause it can get pretty busy.