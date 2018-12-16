There is a saying that one-third of the World’s archaeological monuments are located in Egypt. This archaeological fortune directly affects a major part of Egyptian tourism—if not the entirety of it.

As 2018 is nearing its end, we gathered simple highlights for you, gathering the most influential events concerning the Egyptian archaeology and tourism.

A 4,400-Year-Old Tomb Was Discovered in Saqqara

The Egyptian minister of antiquity in Egypt, Khaled Al-Anani, announced the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb in Saqqara.

The tomb is of a senior official from the 5th dynasty, based on the drawings on the tomb’s wall.

Archaeologists have been sweeping Giza and Saqqara for years. It is bizarre that we still stumble upon new discoveries every day.

Swedish Archaeologists Discover a 3,000-Year-Old Mass Grave in Upper Egypt

Maria Nilsson and John Ward are two married archaeologists.

They started working on an excavation project in Gebel El Silsila last year. In October, they stumbled on a very interesting discovery.

They found a 3,000-years-old mass grave. The artifacts in the grave span over three generations of Pharaohs from Egyptian 18th dynasty. By the time they were done with the first chamber, the couple unearthed up to 50 adults and 25 children.

Egypt to Host around 1 Million Ukrainian Tourists by the End of 2018

The Ukrainian ambassador in Egypt, Hennadii Latii, stated that the number of Ukrainian tourists visiting Egypt numbered to 700,000 by the end of August. By the end of 2018, we should be expecting around 1 million tourists to be visiting Egypt.

According to Ukraine’s ambassador in Egypt, Egypt is considered the second major destination for Ukrainian tourists.

Egypt’s heritage speaks for itself. Appreciating it and showing it to the World is always a merit.

