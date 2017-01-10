Cairo, Egypt: 15 December 2016 – Enjoy the festive season with a month of family fun at the Winter Wonderland at Mall of Arabia. FromDecember 9 – January 7, Mall of Arabia is hosting a wintry mix of activities at the Winter Wonderland for guests who present one proof of purchase of EGP 500 from any store or restaurant at the mall.

Features of the Winter Wonderland include a carousel, merry go ‘round, two arcade games, gingerbread house with kids’ coloring stations and face painting, and an entertainment stage where a handpicked selection of the finest children’s entertainment will perform on the stage every weekend such as circus acts, ballet performances, storytelling, magician show, Sitara show, jazz band and more. Four times during the month of festivities, there will be a parade and meet-and-greet area where the jolly man himself will give out gifts and take pictures with mall guests. The meet-and-greet will take place on Friday, Dec. 23 from 7-9 pm, Saturday, Dec. 24 from 7-9 pm and Sunday, Dec. 25 from6-8 pm, and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 6-8 pm.

The Mall of Arabia Winter Wonderland is open from 11 am – 10 pm daily. Guests will receive free game tickets with proofs of purchase. Those presenting EGP 500-999 in purchases will receive one voucher to play any five games of choice in the Winter Wonderland. Each proof of purchase of EGP 1,000-2,999 will receive two vouchers and proofs of purchase of EGP 3,000 and above will receive three vouchers for a total of 15 game tickets. Maximum number of entry is five people per group.

“The holiday season is a time for fun and family, something we at Mall of Arabia embrace every year,” said Maram Moussa – Mall Director. “Providing entertainment, shopping and dining all under one roof is a convenience our guests value, particularly during the busy festive season. Our Winter Wonderland is a highlight for families as they enjoy the opportunity to spend quality time together at Mall of Arabia.”

Mall of Arabia opened its door, in early 2011 and is one of the largest malls in Egypt and the region. The leasable area of the first phase is 110,000sqm (about 350+ Stores] and gross area spans over 150 acres with investments of EGP 3.5bln. Additional EGP 1.2bln are being invested to develop the second phase of Mall of Arabia making the total leasable area of both phases 149,000sqm. Currently offering around 20,000 jobs for Egyptians, the mall houses a total of 350 international and local brands, as well as hypermarket, luxurious car show room and free parking area accommodates 10,000 cars, in addition to 13 cinema screens, as well as a food court that is considered as one of the biggest and most diversified in Egypt.