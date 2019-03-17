Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at the Pyramids last Friday and set the Pyramids on FIRE (hypothetical fire, don’t worry)! Though the fire might be hypothetical, we can’t seem to shake off the music fever this EPIC concert left us with.

Seeing Red Hot Chili Peppers perform live at the Pyramids was a dream come true to a LOT of us.

Some of us had even given up on that dream and thought it would never happen. But when it did happen, we started digging out our bucket lists of performers we want to see perform live in Egypt.

We have to say, just thinking about it gave us butterflies in the stomach!

1. Coldplay

Coldplay is one of the most popular and highly-demanded bands in Egypt. Their fan base is not joking about bringing them here, as demonstrated by the campaigns and Facebook groups created solely for that purpose. And of course our own Egyptian tribute band Strawberry Swing which Coldplay themselves tweeted about to all their Egyptian fans!

We are still waiting…

2. Dua Lipa

Another popularly demanded artist. The Grammy winner rising artist’s girl-empowering music is probably responsible for a lot of girls celebrating their breakups rather than crying about them. Which explains the event her fans created asking her to come to Egypt.

Very specific!

3. Justin Timberlake

Do I really need to explain why? It’s JT Y’all.

Whether you love him because of NSYNC days, his dope solo music, ridiculously cool performance, sick dance moves or you know… because he is Justine Timberlake, you will want to see him live! Trust me!

If he could set the Oscars on fire, you better believe he will set the Pyramids in Egypt on fire too!

4. Evanescence

Gather round, 90s kids, time for you to relive your childhood memories. I mean some of us only want them to come so we could scream along to them performing My Immortal!

What is happening? Am I a teenager again?

5. Eminem

Now ya know The Real Slim Shady will have the most EPIC performance of all! There might even be an actual fire, not metaphorical this time. But one thing guaranteed, Eminem at the Pyramids or really anywhere any Egypt will make for one-of-a-kind night which we will probably remember forever.

Could we be more excited?!

6. Twenty One Pilots

You might think they are not that popular in Egypt but boy are you wrong! This one-of-a-kind band’s Egyptian fan base are getting bigger by the minute and like all Twenty One Pilots fans, they are religiously loyal! A bunch of them even started a tribute band called “Skeletøn Clique” to play the band’s music live to all the Egyptian fans, and the fans went crazy!

Take my money already!!

7. Avril Lavigne

Another serious stroll down memory lane for 90s kids, am I right?! Avril is still ridiculously popular in the Middle East! Her concerts are always packed and the vibes are just plain FIRE!

Serious childhood vibes going on over here!

8. Ed Sheeran

Time for all of you love birds out there to sway around together to your favorite love songs, i.e. Ed Sheeran’s songs! This will definitely win the award for most romantic concert!

Told ya!

9. Foo Fighters

If you enjoyed Red Hot Chili Peppers (which how could you not), then you will most definitely enjoy watching Foo Fighters perform, also, how can you not?!

Can’t you just hear the picture?!

10. P!nk

Ready, steady, FREAK OUT!

Pink is an all-generations constant, and a one-of-a-kind performer! No one, and I mean no one pulls off a live performance like her! Seriously, if she came to Egypt, I am pretty sure she will find a way to sing an epic ballad upside down while simultaneously hanging from the Great Pyramid.

You thought I was kidding, didn’t you…

11. David Gilmour

Gather round, Pink Floyd fans (which is everyone)! I want you all to take a moment to imagine yourself standing across from the Pyramids watching the one and only David Gilmour perform “Wish You Were Here” LIVE.

Just, picture it.

Yup, chills everywhere!

12. Celine Dion

Do I really need to say anything at all? It is Celine Dion! The one-of-a-kind powerhouse whose live performances literally leave people stunned to their very core. It doesn’t really matter what kind of music you are into, if Celine Dion came to Egypt, she will leave a trail of jaws dropping to the floor with her voice.

Can’t you just hear her roar?!

13. Radiohead

Okay, you know you are a beautiful weirdo if you love Radiohead. And you know if they came to Egypt, they will fill our tired hearts with indescribable happiness.

Radiohead, you do belong here!

14. Rihanna

Well, you know it can’t be a bucket list without RiRi! If she did come to Egypt, several hearts and probably necks will be broken trying to climb up the stage to get a closer glimpse of the intoxicating R&B queen RIHANNA!

Pro tip: don’t go alone. Because odds are, you will faint!

15. Imagine Dragons

Last but so not least is the newest faces on the pop rock scene and in our hearts, Imagine Dragons! People seriously want them to come here, and we seriously want them to listen. Like there needs to be hundreds of people screaming at the top of their lungs to the lyrics of Believer, you know it will be all kinds of EPIC. And it needs to happen.

Like, NOW, guys, please!

OK, we can go on for an entire book about the artists we so desperately need to see perform live here! And now that Red Hot Chili Peppers did it, we may dare to keep dreaming, and we shall!

Don’t forget to tell us in the comments what artists you have on your bucket list!