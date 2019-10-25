With all the chaos on the streets, Cairo could be too much to take in. From a rooftop view though, you could actually enjoy its hidden beauty. Sip on your favorite beer and enjoy the capital from one of the following rooftop bars!

The Best View, Pyramids

Yes, this place definitely lives up to its name. Nothing beats our sunset view of the pyramids, and with an affordable bar too you couldn’t possibly need anything else. Looks like we’ve found our next favorite spot!

Rooftop, Zamalek

The venue, situated atop the Nile Zamalek Hotel is just charming. The cool breeze and the Nile view, coupled with your favourite shisha flavour, is enough to make you a regular. Other than the weekends or special occasions, prices are pretty affordable too.

Virginian, Mokattam

This place in Mokattam is a hidden gem. You could tell the moment you walk in, it was probably the hottest bar in town in the 80s and 90s. Best part is, it’s located on top of the highest mountain in Mokattam, so you could basically see all of Cairo!

3al Genena, Giza

How about watching the Giza Zoo from a rooftop height? Yes, please. 3al Genena is a humble bar and restaurant located on the roof level of St. George Hotel.

Carlton, Downtown

Get instantly swapped to the 1940s as you enter the Carlton Hotel lobby. The roof garden is a perfect spot if you’re looking to enjoy a cold beverage with a nice view of downtown’s monuments. Prices are not exactly cheap, though!

El Tonsy, Dokki

Another great Nile view is at El Tonsy rooftop in Dokki. Other than being small and cozy, the place is open 24/7! If you’re a night owl who enjoys outings till 3 in the morning, this is definitely the spot.

Odeon Palace Bar

Odeon is nothing but a landmark of Downtown Cairo. Located near old cinemas and theaters; artists, foreigners and intellects are the usual crowd there!

The Greek Club, Tahrir

Overlooking Talaat Harb square, with blue and white setup (as every Greek island) and reasonable prices, the Greek Club aka El Nadi El Yonany is a favorite spot for the down-townees. Although the bar only offers beer, the Greek coziness definitely makes up for that!

Cairo from above is an experience you definitely don’t want to miss!