By: Rabab Yousry

Whether you’re an introvert, an extrovert or an ambivert; social distancing has proved to be really challenging for most of us.

However, you should note that what the World Health Organization (WHO) is really promoting is for us to keep a physical distance not a social one. We need to be physically distant, but not socially separated.

Social isolation could be annoying to many, but it can be really toxic for extroverted people. If you’re an extrovert, here are some ideas to help you stay sane:

Create a daily routine; decide when to wake up, prepare breakfast, do daily exercise, and set work and leisure time. Set a plan for the day and stick to it.

Consult an introvert; they’re the pros.

Plan for a Netflix watch party. Have a friends’ gathering and remotely watch a movie together. Popcorn is a MUST.

Play online games with friends if you’re into that.

Attend online live concerts. Jordanian singer “Aziz Maraka” had a very entertaining one a few days ago.

Join one or more online courses. Lots of virtual platforms are even offering them for free to support us during these difficult times.

Read a book and have a book discussion virtual group.

Play online charades and guessing games with friends, perhaps in WhatsApp groups.

Have video calls rather than phone calls.

Connect with your friends and family daily.

Plan for a project; it could include organizing your room or preparing for the course you will deliver next year.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, loneliness, anxiety, panic and depression could be prevailing emotions for all. We must stay focused, monitor our emotions and support each other.