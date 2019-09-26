By Joanna Neve

Let’s admit it, chat up lines have probably never worked, but this doesn’t stop the people who try to use them. They aren’t far off cat-calling in their potential to actually find you a partner and some of them are SO BAD, they’re almost funny.

Here are some that people have clearly taken a lot of time to think of and I pray that girls never have to hear them ever again:

#1 Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling.

#2 I’m in the mood for a pizza, a pizza you that is!

#3 I’ve lost my teddy bear. Can I sleep with you instead?

#4 Did you just fart? Because you’re blowing me away.

#5 It’s handy that I have my library card, because I’m totally checking you out.

#6 Is your name Google? Because you’re everything I’ve been searching for.

#7 Have you ever been arrested? It must be illegal to look that good.

#8 Hi, are you Jamaican? Coz jer-makin-me-crazy.

#9 If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.

#10 Excuse me do you know how much a polar bear weighs? No? Me neither but it breaks the ice.

In almost every country around the world, you’ll find a man who thinks he can impress a lady with one of his awful lines. But what about Egyptians?

You might have heard one of these before….

#11 There is no I in Hummus, there is only us.

#12 I wanna Hukkah up with you!

#13 Life without you is like a broken pyramid…. pointless.

#14 What’s your hijab made of? It looks like wifey material to me.

#15 Are you a Middle Eastern dictator? Because there’s an uprising in my pants.

Boys, if you are reading this… don’t ever try to use one of these lines. They will NEVER work and you WILL be rejected.