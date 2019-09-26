By Joanna Neve
Let’s admit it, chat up lines have probably never worked, but this doesn’t stop the people who try to use them. They aren’t far off cat-calling in their potential to actually find you a partner and some of them are SO BAD, they’re almost funny.
Here are some that people have clearly taken a lot of time to think of and I pray that girls never have to hear them ever again:
#1 Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling.
#2 I’m in the mood for a pizza, a pizza you that is!
#3 I’ve lost my teddy bear. Can I sleep with you instead?
#4 Did you just fart? Because you’re blowing me away.
#5 It’s handy that I have my library card, because I’m totally checking you out.
#6 Is your name Google? Because you’re everything I’ve been searching for.
#7 Have you ever been arrested? It must be illegal to look that good.
#8 Hi, are you Jamaican? Coz jer-makin-me-crazy.
#9 If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.
#10 Excuse me do you know how much a polar bear weighs? No? Me neither but it breaks the ice.
In almost every country around the world, you’ll find a man who thinks he can impress a lady with one of his awful lines. But what about Egyptians?
You might have heard one of these before….
#11 There is no I in Hummus, there is only us.
#12 I wanna Hukkah up with you!
#13 Life without you is like a broken pyramid…. pointless.
#14 What’s your hijab made of? It looks like wifey material to me.
#15 Are you a Middle Eastern dictator? Because there’s an uprising in my pants.