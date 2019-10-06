Who doesn’t have a soft spot for Italian? Outside of Italy, you could still get a glimpse of Italian food right in the heart of Cairo. Surprisingly, Cairo has so many Italian restaurants. So, yes, this list could have included more spots, but these 7 restaurants are the ones most people agree on and claim are the best!

Cairoma

As the name implies, there you will experience the Cairene hospitality and the fine Italian dining. Cairoma, in downtown, is owned by a man who used to live in Italy and decided to open his own place when he came back.

The atmosphere is super cozy and the prices are pretty reasonable. If it’s your first time, they’ll also give you a free dessert!

San Marino

If the thought of white sauce pasta and cheesy thin pizza brings water to your mouth, San Marino is the place for you. This little place in Heliopolis is definitely worth becoming a regular in!

Didos

Whenever Zamalek residents crave Italian, Didos is the first name to pop up. It’s pretty much sacred and for all the right reasons. Their pizza and pasta are delicious and portions are great.

Given the cozy setting and the amazing classical songs they always have on, it’s a great spot for dates. Good news is, it’s now open in Sheikh Zayed too!

Eish & Malh

This high-ceiling cafe, with original arched windows framed by floor-to-ceiling city scenes in downtown, is a favored spot for hip, young Cairenes. They make thin-crust pizza, plenty of pasta options and really good ice cream. Look out for their Brunch & Jazz every Friday and Saturday!

Pomodoro

Now, we’re directly addressing the seafood pasta lovers. Pomodoro is a hidden place in downtown or Bab El Louk, to be specific. Within a few years this place managed to turn itself from a modest street eatery to a proper restaurant that makes signature Italian-inspired dishes.

Porta D’oro

The many branched restaurant of fine dining is our favorite Italian spot in Cairo. With their Mushroom Risotto and Cordon Bleu taste and portions, you’re probably already a fan too. The prices are more than reasonable and the service is truly divine.

Bistro

Located in Nasr City, Bistro is one place you need to try at least once. You don’t actually have to be an Italian-food fan, the menu has lots of options that are just as good. But if you must, their pizzas are not to be missed!

Maison Thomas

A little piece of Italy in Zamalek, with lots of mirrors and a friendly staff, please just take our money. Try their Neapolitan and Monaco pizzas once and you’ll become a regular in no time.

Are you craving a Spaghetti Pomodoro and Tiramisu? Better save this list!