Beyond the modern hubs, Cairo is full of historic places where you could get entertained and learn something new at the same time!

We picked you the best historical, cultural and folkloric spots where you could spend an interesting day in the metropolis.

El Dammah Theatre

This place in downtown is a perfect place for a cozy night out. A theater dedicated to all kinds of folkloric artistry from all around Egypt. They have a Tanboura band from Port-Said you don’t want to miss!

Mohamed Ali Palace In Manial

If you’ve never been to the Prince Mohamed Ali Manial Palace, you need to go ASAP. The moment you walk in, you’ll feel swept away to the Alawyia dynasty. The palace is so picturesque, you’ll be sad when it’s time to leave.

Egyptian Center For Culture & Art

Have you ever been to a Zaar? YES, the real-life action of the traditional exorcism is something we love attending at Makan. The place is near Saad Zagloul street and offers lots of other interesting shows with a story.

Zawya

You probably know Zawya for being the host of the annual European films panorama. But what we love most about Zawya is the fact that they mostly screen non-commercial movies. Plus, the tickets are super cheap!

Wekalet El Ghouri

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Wekalet El Ghoury in Old Cairo hosts their famous Tanoura show. The Tanoura is a Sufi show that is so hyper and energetic, you’ll be bouncing off your chairs!

Darb 1718

Over the past few years, Darb 1718 in Old Cairo has become our favorite hub. One of the main reasons, other than hosting the coolest concerts, is their artistic workshops. Pottery, Arabic calligraphy, mosaics and so many more!

Osiris

Another favorite spot is Osiris in Garden City; offering music, cinema, dance classes and workshops with the toughest professionals in the game!

Happy outings, everyone!