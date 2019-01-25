One undeniable fact is that we all love to laugh. Correction: we all need to laugh if we want to stay sane. So, in my humble opinion, sitcoms are a must for life’s continuum.

A strange fact you might not have noticed is that old sitcoms are actually better and funnier than the new ones.

Not only in the sense that people used to make better art in the past, but also, watching old school humor and comedy from a different era has a weird relaxing effect on your brain.

It is as if watching life so different than your own helps you unwind and forget all about life’s troubles.

Of course, the best demonstration of this theory is the sitcom masterpiece that is F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Whether you are a fan or not, speak the language or not, odds are you probably watched or at least are familiar with F.R.I.E.N.D.S., unless you have been literally living under a rock in the desert or something.

But are there sitcoms, other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that have the same powers to make you laugh your guts out and forget all about life’s drama?

We are here to tell you; YES, there are. And here’s a few:

1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Now, this is a story all about how our lives got flipped turned upside down, and we’d like to take a minute, just sit right there. We’ll tell you all about The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air!

Not only did this show introduce us to the legend that is Mr. Will Smith. It also took us on one hilarious ride living in the Banks residence and watching Philadelphia-born Will Smith pretty much tear up the high-class neighboorhood of Bel-Air. For 6 seasons straight, you are guaranteed belly-aching laughter and that is why you should watch it like right now!

Also, have we mentioned the Carlton Dance? True fans will relate…

2. Seinfeld

What is more relaxing and unwinding that to watch a show that is literally about NOTHING!

For 9 reasons we watch Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer live their empty meaningless lives and go on hilarious adventures that make us forget all about our own empty meaningless lives.

Yup, it is just what the doctor ordered.

3. Ellen

Yes, years ago before the legendary woman that is Ellen DeGeneres blessed our lives with her talk show, Ellen, she had a hit sitcom, also called Ellen.

This show is so one of the most underrated sitcoms ever. Probably because at the time, it approached topics that no one had ever talked about on TV before.

But if you like everyone in the world love Ellen DeGeneres -and how could you not-, then you are guaranteed to love everything about this show. From Ellen’s effortless humor to the groundbreaking topics she hilariously tackles.

As educational as it is entertaining…

4. Cheers

Where else can you find a sophisticated Harvard psychiatrist and a high school dropout bartender with a painfully low IQ hanging out and getting along just fine?

Well, of course, it is the bar where everybody knows your name, Cheers.

Something you might not know is that Cheers was actually a huge success at its time. However, surprisingly, it only made it into the millennium with a few of us.

But if you, like me, like old school comedy, then you’ll probably fall in love with this cozy little bar and everyone that hung out there.

Aaah, that takes us back…

5. Frasier

One of the gems that Cheers blessed us with was Dr. Frasier Crane. Although Frasier is technically a spin-off from Cheers, it took a completely different direction with its humor and made an even bigger buzz.

Frasier is the definition of sophisticated comedy, you’ll find yourself laughing your heart out loud at something you never thought would make even giggle, and in that lies the genius of the show.

Also, one of the lead characters in the show a dog, so you can’t really go wrong!

Hello, Eddie!

These are only a few of a flood of shows we think you should start watching\rewatching right now because they simply make life a lot more tolerable to live.

Don’t forget to tell us in the comments what’s on your ‘must-watch’ list of old sitcoms, you might be responsible for our next binging obsession!