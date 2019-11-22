Whether you’re a believer or not, you can say horoscopes are anything but interesting and mostly fun to read. Have you ever wondered, though, if Ahmed El-Sakka’s Tito was a Scorpio or a Leo? If Hazaloum was a Pisces?

If you have, then you’re in the right place!

Atef from El Nazer – Aquarius

This one’s a little on the nose, but Aquarius people are known to have a unique way of thinking that’s so in place they might even not believe in things just because they don’t like following others.

Also, Aquarius are known for their short attention spans.

Hazaloum – Libra

Okay, so before any Libra gets offended, listen to this:

Libras are known as indecisive, big on gossip, and can make a love story out of the simplest interactions. Does that not sound like Hazaloum? We thought so too.

El-Armouty – Leo

Leos are confident (sometimes, too confident), have a natural charm about them, are a little attention-seeking, and popular.

Also, more often than not, they love assuming leadership roles, exactly how Armouty does it. Even if unsuccessfully.

Khalaf El-Dahshoury – Cancer

Cancers are way too ruled by emotion, so they tend to put that in most aspects of their lives. They’re usually the “mom (or dad) friend”, a little nosey, and fall in love too fast.

Seriously, we’re not joking about the love bit. One “hi” is enough for them to start picking out baby names — can you tell us that wasn’t Khalaf’s exact train of thought?

Nelly Karim in literally everything – Pisces

You might not realize it now, but Nelly Karim has represented Pisces people the best way she can.

Pisces people are emotional and love love and everything sunshine-y but at the same time they can be bad judges of character as well as a little vengeful. So…how many characters does that remind you of?

Omar and Salma – Sagittarius and Gemini

This one’s a power couple, though not in the way you may expect!

And it all makes sense, too. Sagittarius Omar is outgoing, afraid of commitment, and usually comes up with failed plans. Gemini Salma adapts quickly to new situations, intelligent, and indecisive.

Together, that’s a recipe for disaster even if it seems stable. Don’t believe us? Well…

and it was a messy breakup too

Soraya from El-Ha2ee2a wel Sarab – Virgo

Okay, don’t laugh at this one, but it’s true the formidable Soraya is a Virgo and all evidence points to that.

She’s bossy and a bit of a control freak, helpful and very maternal to boot, just like every other Virgo we know.

Sultan El-Sokkary – Aries

Impulsive, reckless, bold, and funny are a few words we can use to describe both the sign Aries and Sultan El-Sokkary from El 3eyal Kebret. And honestly, we’d be right.

We’ve never seen one character embody a sign so perfectly before but there’s a first for everything, isn’t there?

Ramadan Mabrouk – Capricorn

Ramadan Mabrouk is a staunch teacher for whom teaching is everything and once you know he’s a Capricorn, it all makes sense!

Capricorns are notorious workaholics, ambitious, practical, and really like it when people apply their personal philosophy.

Baheeg – Taurus

Taurus people are known as stubborn and are a bit hesitant about going for what they want straight away.

They’re also homebodies who love to hang out somewhere relaxing with a good, hot drink, which can honestly summarize Baheeg and his hot chocolate habit.

Malak from Ga’alatny Mogreman, Ashry – Scorpio

Because this is a very controversial sign, we’ve decided to show you both its faces.

One face is Malak’s in that particular movie because she’s tricky but not in a harmful –okay, incredibly harmful — way, uses strategic thinking, and is very loyal to her friends.

Another face is Ashry, who’s incredibly jealous, resentful, and manipulative.

At the end of the day, this is purely for fun, but tell us…didn’t we nail it?