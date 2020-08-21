How To Survive A Relationship During A World Pandemic

We’re not going to sugarcoat this. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on us, in a lot of facets of life. It has affected our jobs and our hobbies and even our relationships.

Actually, it has especially affected our relationships. When the self-quarantining started, we were particularly a little happy about one thing. We were getting increased time to spend with our loved ones, whether partners or family members.

Things like these are easier said and expected than done, however. As time goes on and as the pandemic prevails, we’re noticing that our relationships have continued to suffer.

Just because this is happening now, however, doesn’t mean we cannot survive the fallout. That’s actually what we hope to prove to you, as you read these tips on simultaneously juggling a relationship and a pandemic.

Take Care Of Yourself Before Anyone Else

Though this might not fall under surviving your relationship, but it does in its own way. You cannot take the first step to nurturing any kind of relationship, if you yourself are not well.

During your free time, try your best to practice self-care, in any form you feel comfortable with. If you feel good about yourself after you work out or do some yoga, do that. If you feel better after you apply beauty masks and light aromatherapy candles, go for it. There are plenty of options.

However, caring for yourself does not mean you have to suppress negative emotions. You’re supposed to experience all of your feelings because, currently, it makes sense to not feel constantly content.

Give Yourselves Enough Space

Whether you and your partner are living together or not, you’ll need to establish some boundaries in order to not let tensions pile up. This might sound a tad cliché, but you will need to give each other space during the day.

If you’re texting or video-chatting and you notice your partner isn’t reacting like they usually do and are giving one-word answers, you can hang up and allow them some space until they feel better and up for a conversation.

Young business people working in the office.

It’s perfectly healthy and normal to want some alone time and even if you don’t feel like you do, you should still take the opportunity to give yourself some quietness.

If you and your spouse are living together and you’re both working from home, create separate workspaces to not overly invade each other’s space during time you usually spend apart and reserve your together-time to the evenings.

Leave More Breathing-Room For Mistakes

Assuming that you and your partner are now spending extra time with each other or you’re simply having more time for more conversations, both of you will probably be hyper-aware of each other’s faults and mistakes. Even if the mistakes seem insignificant.

You might even be compelled to criticize them. We recommend you cool it with the critiques, especially if the mistakes aren’t that horrendous. We’re all experiencing a tough time right now, so pointing out mistakes all the time will just be adding to your shared load and it will make the relationship itself more stifling.

Remember, the other person is going through a pandemic too and they’re already experiencing their own anxieties.

Appreciate The Little Things

Instead of pointing out little mistakes, you should practice gratitude whenever possible. Sure, no one is perfect but if you’re happy with your relationship, you and your partner should do your best to show that and appreciate each other.

You can do this by directing little comments that compliment the hard work they’re doing, whether in their work or around your shared house. Adding to this, you should also appreciate the little things your partner does for you and you should not stop doing the little things yourself either.

These things matter, especially in trying times like these. The little things here can be as small as making them coffee in the morning or even sending them a long, thoughtful message that shows your appreciation.

Don’t Think Of The Other Person As A Mind-Reader

Perhaps the greatest source of conflict during times of turmoil is the fact that a lot of the time one person might assume the other automatically knows what the other person is thinking. However, this is far from the truth.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that a lot of us don’t know what to do or think when it comes to our own anxieties or current reality. None of us have lived through an ongoing pandemic before, so this isn’t a surprise.

Rear view of husband relaxing on couch while talking to his wife using laptop at home. Mature man lying on sofa and indian woman communicate through video chat on laptop. Smiling couple talking through video call on laptop.

What’s important here is to communicate, instead of to just assume. If something is bothering you or worrying you, don’t stifle it in.

Share and let your partner know what is it that you’re thinking about.