If you woke up and aren’t sure just what’s going on and why everyone’s talking about Yasmin Abdelaziz, a few scenarios might have crossed your minds. Maybe you thought her rivalry with Riham Haggag escalated. Maybe she did a tell-all interview.

We bet you, however, didn’t think that her own brother, Wael Abdelaziz, released a series of Facebook posts that shouldn’t have seen the light of day.

Approximately a day ago, Wael wrote a Facebook post that went in great (read: too much) detail about the actress’s less than savory fighting history and how he stood by her side. Then, he went on to mention the straw that broke the camel’s back. Yasmin’s moving on with fellow actor Ahmed El-Awady.

Now, it’s not exactly a secret that Yasmin Abdelaziz had finalized her divorce ages ago and so it’s not a big deal that she chose to pursue someone else romantically. However, her brother sees that this as a “stain on the family’s reputation” because the photos are “too racy” and El-Awady is ten years younger than Yasmin.

Unfortunately, this isn’t where the story stops because the protagonists realize they’re getting too personal. No, it’s all downhill from there.

Realizing he was getting insulted, Ahmed El-Awady didn’t keep quiet. His response delved into a number of things. Specifically, dishing a lot of dirt about Wael Abdelaziz’s “draining his family” and using Yasmin. El-Awady even went as far as writing that “she (Yasmin) pays your son’s school fees”.

After all that has been said, you’d think that both parties would take a break to realize that maybe they shouldn’t be airing each other’s dirty laundry on public platforms. Sadly, though, Wael had one more post up in his arsenal.

Right now, this is the last Facebook reply from either party, so we hope that that they decided to keep these private matters where they belong. Between themselves until they’re hashed out. Sure, this wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity went off the rails with an issue no one should have had a hand in, but we hope it’s one of the last.

For the record, Yasmin Abdelaziz hasn’t commented on any of the posts going around. Her latest social media activity, however, was posting an Instagram photo with Ahmed El-Awady with an ‘I love you’ caption.

We hope it all works out for the family in the end.