Whoever said that photography is dying is clearly wrong. In Egypt, we are mesmerized by many young photographers who still believe in the art and who are definitely worthy of our attention. Some of them do it for a living and some merely as a hobby. We gathered some of them in this list!

Ali Zaraay

A young and talented documentary photographer, whose “GOFUNDME” project you’ve probably seen somewhere recently, is Ali Zaraay. If you haven’t, you couldn’t have possibly missed his famed portraits.

Mahmoud Shabara

Mahmoud Shabara is an aspiring self-taught photographer. He worked on many independent projects and made some product-branding photography, too. His themed portraits are something you don’t want to miss!

Rania Shereen

If you want to enjoy some really cool documentary photography, check out Rania Shereen’s account. Her motto is “I photograph people in love”, and real love vibes is what you’ll get!

Menna Hossam

A fashion person? Here’s one photographer who is specialized in Art and Fashion photography. Menna Hossam’s photoshoots will definitely blow your brains!

Nelly El Sharkawy

Conceptual photography is relatively new to Egypt, but it’s coming hard. And Nelly El Sharkawy is one to look out for in this area. Did we mention, she is also a ballerina and a co-founder at Cairopolitan?

Omar El Amrousy

If you’re into traveling and landscape photography, don’t overlook Omar El Amrousy. You probably caught one of his breathtaking shots here or there!

Follow them now and bring some life to your Instagram timeline!