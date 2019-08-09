As days get us closer and closer to Eid Al-Adhaa, we can all tell what’s coming to us very soon. It’s the same every year.

People are going to pack up and drive in droves to whichever beach town they want to escape to. It’s basically ritual to wake up and see a deserted Cairo during holidays.

Sometimes it’s fun to enjoy Cairo during Eid, with the manageable traffic and all, but sometimes it’s just plain suffocating.

Don’t worry, though. There’s always a chance to bring paradise to you if you can’t go to paradise.

Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residence

Naturally, we all know the Hilton because of its amazing reputation and scenic atmosphere, so what’s not to love?

Eid can be your chance to shrug off the exhaustion and enjoy that ambiance on a Hilton day-use.

Price range is 400 EGP per head, with kids under 5 entering for free. Starting 5 to 11 years-old, kids’ tickets cost 300 per head and above 11 years-old gets the adult price.

Steigenberger Hotel El-Tahrir

Though this hotel chain has multiple branches all over the city, this downtown branch is among the best.

Right at the heart of Tahrir, you will get to enjoy a mix of lavish living and the standard Cairo experience for only 2150 EGP per room, tax fee and pool access included.

Nile Ritz Carlton

This hotel chain undoubtedly offers us one of the best Eid packages this year. You might think this is a stretch but you won’t be doubtful after hearing the price range.

One family can have a room and pool access from 9 AM to 7 PM. How much would this cost, you may ask? Well, it’s only 2000 EGP a day!

Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino

One of the staples of hotel-living, the Marriott will always be among the top picks of hotels should you ever have the desire to choose one.

The price range for this classic is 850 EGP per locker and pool use for a person on weekends starting Thursdays and ending Saturdays. Weekdays is a slightly different route, with the price range dwindling to 750 EGP.

Royal Club Mohamed Aly

If you don’t want to go to a hotel for any sort of reason, you can still splash around and have fun at the variety of clubs left half-empty for us to now frequent from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The fees for entrance and pool at Royal Club Mohamed Ali use are 400 EGP, including a lunch meal.

Children are priced differently, of course, with the ones under-ten admitted through a 200 EGP entrance fee.

Anapos

Another place to keep an eye on if you don’t want to visit a hotel but still want the hotel treatment is Anapos, the new self-declared only infinity pool in Cairo.

The club doors open at 9 AM and close at 6 PM, but after that you shouldn’t worry. There’s also dinner time to house you in from 8 PM to 1 AM.

That said, you might also find other ideas to spend your Eid vacation days, even if you’re still stuck in the capital. Either way, we wish you all the merriment (and bed-rest) you can get!