All parents want what’s best for their kids, including a good education that leads to a successful path in life.

Since it’s also the season for everything pre-college, we’re pretty sure everyone searching right now, whether for the right fit or the right price range.

Regarding private college fees, things have never been easier. It’s all here, just a scroll away.

Misr International University

Faculty of Alsun total fees are 55000 EGP, in addition to 8500 EGP for the administrative fees.

Faculty of Business Administration and International Trade total fees are 70000 EGP and 10000 EGP for administrative fees.

Faculty of Computer Science fees are 55000 EGP and 8000 EGP for administrative fees.

Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine fees are 105000 EGP and 10000 additional EGP for administrative fees.

Faculty of Engineering Sciences and Arts fees are 70000 EGP and 9000 EGP for administrative fees.

Faculty of Mass Communication fees are 70000 EGP and 8500 EGP for administrative fees.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 85500 EGP and 9000 EGP for administrative fees.

British University in Egypt

Faculty of Arts and Humanities fees are 60000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 4000 EGP for an e-learning fee.

Faculty of Administration, Economics, and Political Science fees are 70000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 4000 pounds for an e-learning fee.

Faculty of Communication and Mass Media fees are 70000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, 6000 EGP for e-learning, and an insurance fee of 5000 EGP.

Faculty of Dentistry fees are 125000 EGP, 15000 EGP for administrative fees, 5000 EGP for an e-learning fee, and an insurance fee of 10000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 85000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 5000 EGP for e-learning.

Faculty of Engineering and Environment fees are 85000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 5000 EGP for e-learning.

Faculty of Informatics and Computer Science fees are 60000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 4000 EGP for e-learning.

Faculty of Law fees are 60000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, £750 for a validation fee, and 2000 EGP for e-learning.

Faculty of Nursing fees 20000 EGP, 3000 EGP for administrative fees, £400 for a validation fee, and 2000 EGP for e-learning.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees 85000 EGP, 6000 EGP for administrative fees, and 4000 EGP for e-learning.

October University for Modern Sciences and Arts

Faculty of Dentistry fees are 126000 EGP.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 93150 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Biotechnology fees are 91000 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 66500 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Management Sciences fees are 63000 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Mass Communication fees are 63000 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Arts and Design fees are 71000 EGP. There’s also £300 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Computer Sciences fees are 63000 EGP. There’s also £330 for the British degree fees.

Faculty of Languages fees are 50000 EGP. There’s also £300 for the British degree fees.

Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology

Faculty of Engineering fees are 80000 EGP.

Faculty of International Business fees are 62000 EGP.

Future University in Egypt

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Industries fees are 87500 EGP.

Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine fees are 114400 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology fees are 50500 EGP.

Faculty of Economics and Political Science fees are 40000 EGP.

Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration fees are 45000 EGP.

Faculty of Computers and Information Technology fees are 40000 EGP.

American University in Cairo

According to the American University in Cairo’s website, tuition rate is based on a flat rate of $583 per credit hour for Egyptian students.

For the ELI program, Egyptians will pay $6,996.

German University in Cairo

Faculty of Engineering fees are 62150 EGP for Category A, 73350 EGP for Category B, and 83950 EGP for Category C.

Faculty of Management Technology fees are 62150 EGP for Category A, 73350 EGP for Category B, and 83950 EGP for Category C.

Faculty of Applied Arts fees are 68400 EGP for Category E.

Faculty of Biological Sciences fees are 58850 EGP for Category A, 69450 EGP for Category B, and 79450 EGP for Category C.

Faculty of Law and Legal Studies fees are 55000 EGP for Category A, 64900 EGP for Category B, and 74250 EGP for Category C.

October 6 University

Faculty of Medicine fees are 65000 EGP.

Faculty of Physical Therapy fees are 40000 EGP.

Faculty of Dentistry fees are 51000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 36000 EGP.

Faculty of Information Systems and Computer Science fees are 18000 EGP.

Faculty of Language and Translation fees are 17000 EGP for the English section and 15000 EGP for other languages’ sections.

Faculty of Media and Mass Communication fees are 20000 EGP.

Faculty of Education fees are 15000 EGP and 11000 EGP for the Arabic section.

Faculty of Economics and Management fees are 28000 EGP and 20000 EGP for the Arabic section.

Faculty of Tourism and Hotel Management fees are 12000 EGP.

Badr University in Cairo

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 51000 EGP.

Faculty of Physical Therapy fees are 37000 EGP.

Faculty of Nursing fees are 22000 EGP.

Faculty of Business and Economics fees are 32000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 47000 EGP.

Faculty of Applied Arts fees are 34000 EGP.

Faculty of Linguistics and Translation fees are 27000 EGP.

Sinai University

Faculty of Engineering fees are 39000 EGP.

Faculty of Information Technology fees are 23000 EGP.

Faculty of Business Administration fees are 21000 EGP.

Faculty of Mass Communication fees are 21000 EGP.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 53000 EGP.

Faculty of Dentistry and Oral Medicine fees are 62000 EGP.

Nile University

According to the university website, there is a fixed annual tuition for each faculty, which applies to students taking 12 to 18 credit hours.

Students taking less than 12 credit hours will pay the number of the hours multiplied by 2500 EGP.

Those taking more than 18 credit hours will pay the fixed tuition fee plus 2500 EGP for each extra credit hour.

Zewail City University

Tuition fees are calculated based on the number of registered credit hours in each academic semester, according to the Zewail Univeristy’s website.

Each credit hour is 4180 EGP. Science students have to complete 130 credit hours during their entire study.

Engineering students are required to complete 162 credit hours.

Arab Academy for Science and Technology

Faculty of Maritime Transport and Technology fees are $5015 for Category A, $5965 for Category B, and $6725 for Category C.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology fees are $3360 for Category A, $4440 for Category B, and $5160 for Category C.

Faculty of International Transport and Logistics fees are $3060 for Category A, $4140 for Category B, and $4500 for Category C.

Faculty of Computing and Information Technology fees are $3210 for Category A, $4290 for Category B, and $4650 for Category C.

Faculty of Language and Mass Communication fees are $3060 for Category A, $4140 for Category B, and $4500 for Category C.

Faculty of Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology fees are $2160 for Category A, $2345 for Category B, and $2530 for Category C.

Faculty of Management and Technology‘s six sections have different price ranges.

Its English section fees are $3060 for Category A, $4140 for Category B, and $3390 for Category C.

Meanwhile, its French section fees are $3560 for Category A, $4640 for Category B, and $5000 for Category C.

Egyptian Russian University

Faculty of Dentistry and Oral Medicine fees are $7000.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are $6000.

Faculty of Engineering fees are $5000.

Faculty of Administration and Managerial Technology and Accounting fees are $4200.

Ahram Canadian University

Faculty of Mass Communication fees are 32000 EGP.

Faculty of Mass Communication (Journalism) fees are 30000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 42000 EGP.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 52000 EGP.

Faculty of Oral Medicine and Dentistry fees are 62000 EGP.

Faculty of Business Administration fees are 32000 EGP.

Misr University for Science and Technology

Faculty of Medicine fees are 85000 EGP.

Faculty of Dentistry fees are 63000 EGP.

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 52000 EGP.

Faculty of Physical Therapy fees are 45000 EGP.

Faculty of Biotechnology fees are 45000 EGP.

Faculty of Nursing fees are 16000 EGP.

Faculty of Applied Medicine fees are 29000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 41000 EGP.

Faculty of Information Technology fees are 21000 EGP.

Faculty of Mass Communication Technology fees are 25000 EGP.

Faculty of Management and Economics fees are 25000 EGP.

Faculty of Linguistics and Translation fees are 20000 EGP.

Faculty of Archaeology and Tourism fees are 15000 EGP.

Faculty of Education fees are 14000 EGP.

Pharos University in Alexandria

Faculty of Pharmacy fees are 57000 EGP.

Faculty of Dentistry fees are 55000 EGP.

Faculty of Engineering fees are 44000 EGP.

Faculty of Physical Therapy fees are 38000 EGP.

Faculty of Biotechnology fees are 22000 EGP.

Faculty of Management and Administration Studies fees are 30000 EGP.

Faculty of Law and Legal Studies fees are 21000 EGP.