In this unstable weather, Egyptians tend to stay at home and enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate Or a night spent in front of TV. Are you bored yet of the nights-in? We are offering you a list of cozy places in Downtown, Zamalek and Heliopolis to chill at.

DownTown

1- Kafein

With a charming cozy atmosphere dedicated to inspire creativity, dreams and new friendships, Kafein is a space where global coffee and tea culture blends with the spirit of Cairo.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/kafeinegypt/

2- Eish & Malh

This is a nice cozy spot located in the center of Cairo. Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner; Eish & Malh is, as a matter of fact, THE PLACE to go to anytime of the day, with their homemade goodies.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/eishmalh/

3- Oldish

At Oldish they believe that great food and cozy atmosphere are inseparable, this was in fact the idea behind creating Oldish. Accordingly, it’s a comfy place to hang out that serves tasty, traditional food.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/oldisheg/

Zamalek

4- Antique Khana

Set up by a family who appreciates antiques, books, music and thinks that old is gold, Antique Khana is considered as a second home with its welcoming vintage doors. It is known for its tranquil/nostalgic ambiance, where a wide variety of savory plates from their tiny cuisine is served.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/antiquekhana/

5- Sufi Bookstore

This is the ultimately cozy, homely cultural place. Have a cup of coffee with a snack and enjoy a good read, especially about Sufism and spirituality. Sufi is the place to escape the hectic life of the city and relax for a while.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Sufibookstoreandmore/

6- Ampersand

It’s a small enclosed garden in a vast urban landscape. Ampersand is designed in fact to shelter and comfort urban dwellers in a cozy, casual and relaxed environment.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ampersandeatery/

Heliopolis

7- Soul Lounge

Soul is a hippie place with a self-serve philosophy; it brings the Dahab spirit to the heart of Korba. From enjoying music and art to studying, reading, watching movies and having meetings; Soul feels as comfortable and cozy as home.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/yoursoullounge/

8- Aida

AIDA offers Egyptian Fusion Cuisine combining elements of different culinary traditions. Cuisines of this type are not categorized according to any one particular cuisine style. Feteer is a must try!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/aidarestaurant.heliopolis/

9- Harris

Last but not least, Harris El Korba (the first branch opened in 1997), is one of the coziest places in Heliopolis. Inspired by coffee shops abroad, the owner of Harris Cafe introduced a new concept that wasn’t familiar in Egypt; a café territoire where new types of coffee were introduced to the Egyptian market.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Harris.Cafe.Egypt/

Stay cozy, beautiful people.