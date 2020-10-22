So, we’ve all been raised on a healthy diet of Egyptian melodramatic dramas here. And this is nothing to be ashamed of. We don’t even remember half of the shows that we’ve seen if we’re being honest and if we do, then there’s a chance we didn’t even know what was going on!

And because we didn’t really know what was going on, well, we were fooled into thinking some of the characters we’ve seen and loved were good people when they really, really weren’t.

Just look at these 5 characters here and you’ll see just how duped we all were!

El-Hag Metwally

When you first watched 3a2elat El-7ag Metwally, you probably thought something along the lines of “is he really that perfect?” because literally everyone acted like he was. But El-7ag Metwally, shockingly, was not perfect, by any means. In fact, he was a demon.

No, it’s not an exaggeration. The man basically harassed women back when he was only a shop-boy and not the owner and most of his marriages were strategically planned for money. And not only that, he’s adamant on banning his son from going to college and then he makes a move on the girl his son is dating…you know, the one old enough to be his daughter?

And no, we’re not going to get into how he basically forced Saeed to marry his step-sister. We don’t have all day, but “yikes” did NOT cover it!

Dr. Hassan

You’ll probably hate us for this, but we’re right. See, one of the top-fixed rules of being a professional dealing with mental health and the like is to, you know, not date your patients. And Hassan does this, but it gets more horrible.

You know how Sarah is basically a literal child? Sure, she’s a grown woman but mentally, she’s not in the right time-frame to date a grown man.

Naturally, she doesn’t know this. But you know who does? Yeah, it’s Dr. Hassan, whose license should be revoked.

Abdelwahab Abdelghaffour

Okay, so we wrote up a whole article about why Abdelwahab is annoying but once you read into things, this man is kind of pure evil. He spends his time judging others and yet, not once, do we see him get off his high horse to take a look in the mirror.

He’s horrible to his parents, his father especially (and yeah, that’s one strained relationship) because his father’s profession embarrasses him. He marries a girl simply because she’s American and her father has a business he wants to get in on — well, what do you know? They were perfect for each other!

Farha

Weird take, we know, but according to one post, the real villain of El-Do2 El-Shared is not actually Mr. Villain of the Year Youssef Sha’ban…it’s actually Farha.

Yeah, so the longstanding theory is that Farha is faking the whole “pure, wholesome angel of the earth” thing and that she’s actually not that good of a person beneath the surface.

According to some people, the story about how she and her family are so removed from society that they can’t interact with it just doesn’t add up. Add to that the fact that she seems to go after every man Nefeesa has ever loved (including one she was already married to) and, well, the evidence keeps racking up!

Dawood Pasha

Listen to us before you sharpen your pitchforks, please. Dawood Pasha from Hadith El-Sabah Wel Masaa’ is an incredibly loved character. Take away the fact that he’s played by Khaled El-Nabawy, though, and you’ll see there’s actually nothing to love.

is this your king?

Sure, he has an identity crisis and that makes him relatable but then again, so does every character on this show. And this is what he does. He marries a woman he cannot stand (again — he wasn’t forced to marry exactly).

And then cheats on her and when she confronts him, he turns the table on her and asks her to sweet-talk him in the same way his mom did his dad (a tad creepy?) and when she refuses, he divorces her…and somehow that’s hailed as an awesome clap-back? Really?

Sometimes, you just need to take a deeper look into things…even if you love certain characters.