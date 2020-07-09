What’s a better way to practice some escapism in 2020 than to follow celebrity accounts on Instagram? Honestly, though, we appreciate diversity on our feed. It doesn’t always have to be all fashion and photoshoots. So, if you’re interested in more relevant content, we recommend these wholesome accounts.

Hakim

We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Hakim has been spreading some real joy with his Instagram posts lately. He’s also so kind that he calls his fans upon their requests, like seriously. The El Salamo 3leko singer is just a sweetheart.

Mahmoud Hemeida

The world could be burning up in flames and this guy will probably be posting some chill good-vibes only content and we’re here for it. We mean, did you guys catch the pictures from his last Siwa trip? GOALS!

Hamada Helal

We’re super glad Hamada Helal has resurfaced on the apps once again. He’s so unproblematic and nice, we’re actually willing to let go of his famed Sponge Bob song!

Fathy Abdelwahab

Whenever you’re in need of a good laugh, just visit Fathy Abdel Wahab’s account. He posts daily relatable content that’ll just crack you up whenever he pops on your feed.

Edward

He probably doesn’t need testimony from us. The guy is as funny as it gets, he’s one of the good old ones. His family photos are just adorable and being a musician is also a plus!

We can’t stress this enough, you need them on your feed now.