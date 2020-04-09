From Elite to Narcos, Toyboy and many more; Netflix has given a lot of Spanish shows a huge platform to go international and break records all around the world. And “La Casa De Papel” is undoubtedly on top of that list, especially at the moment with the recently-released fourth season that basically blew everyone’s minds.

In continuation of our exclusive series of interviews with the cast of the critically acclaimed and globally-praised Spanish show, we had the great opportunity to exclusively speak to Spanish actor Pedro Alonso who plays the fan-favorite character ‘Berlin’.

Alonso told us a lot about his widely-loved unique character on the show, what he feels about the fourth season, the fans, his love for Egypt and much more!

1- What’s your favorite thing about Berlin? And what’s one thing you always disliked about his character?

Berlin is a man who has the freedom to take all the time to be in the present, to hear his own heart and go with his intentions to the end of the world. However, the intentions of Berlin are actually bad. His morals are definitely questionable, and he’s always leaning towards the dark side.

2- Do you often go online to see the fans’ crazy reactions to the series? How do you feel about the love you guys are getting?

I really appreciate the incredible wave of love that all of our crew is receiving from so many people around the world. This is amazing. And I actually am still trying to deal with the two sides of reactions to the Money Heist phenomenon.

I really appreciate the love and respect and I always feel like I want to give back to the people who got us there. It’s something that probably happens once in a lifetime. And I really want to thank all the amazing people supporting us.

That being said, I try to see the phenomenon and everything around it from a bit of a distance because the ordinary life and reality are so much different [just so I don’t get consumed by it].

3- Do you happen to read the fan theories?

Sometimes! After Berlin died, it was funny how it was impossible for a lot of people to believe he actually died. Some still insisted that he was going to come back to life, somehow.

4- Even though Berlin has some major flaws, why do you think people still love him so much? As you know, he’s a fan-favorite character, despite everything!

You know, in the ordinary life, it’s really difficult to be connected with real intentions. We are under the suppression of society and the rules. We live in a world where so many people suffer.

Berlin is like an indication of our inner feelings. He’s kind of a free horse; the sense of liberation and bluntness he shows are what attracts people because they’re like ‘well, having this kind of liberation must be a great feeling’.

Also, even though Berlin is dangerous, he still knows how to enjoy life. Because he’s fearless, daring and his character is so inviting. So yes, he’s questionable, terrible, but also fun and exciting.

5- When did you find out about Berlin’s death? And how did that affect your mentality – portraying the character?

When I had to play Berlin in the past, I had some serious difficulties to not destroy the role. When he was alive, he was the key to the chaos and irrationality.

However, when he died, playing him in the flashbacks proved to be more emotional. It’s as if I had to discover a new Berlin and a new lighter perspective for the role. So we can say that in seasons 1 and 2, I had to work with the visible side of the moon, while in the later ones [3 & 4], I work with the invisible side.

And paradoxically, the invisible side has more light than the visible one.

6- Which has been the hardest scene to shoot, so far?

I’m remembering one now, it’s probably the one when the inspector entered our place and was interviewing the hostages. It was difficult trying to keep the comedy and tragedy of the role at the same time, at that moment. It was like walking a fine line.

7- If you could describe Season 4 in one word, what would it be?

Woah! In one word? That’s so difficult. But you know what? I got it! It’s “The Price”. This season is about the price of life with intensity. From the very first season, what the gang does is sometimes radical, but always has a price.

8- Name a favorite castmate of yours; who’s the co-star you have the most fun working with behind the scenes?

Working on that TV show is really amazing and interesting. We had some really great moments together, we were complete. In fact, in the 3rd and 4th season, I didn’t shoot with the actors I used to work with before. And I honestly really miss my fellows.

In seasons 1 and 2, we were always together. They’re all really great professional actors and I really appreciate all of them. I mean, in real life, I may have tighter connections with some rather than others, but I really have a good and deep relation with all these guys and I think it’s going to continue for the rest of my life.

But for example, I enjoyed many scenes with Alba Flores [Nairobi]. And for sure, from the very beginning, I had a special link with Álvaro Morte, El Profesor.

I also really enjoy working with Miguel Herrán [Rio], who is a spectacular actor and a crazy human being. Same thing with Jaime Lorente [Denver], Darko Peric [Helsinki], Enrique Arce – who plays Arturito. All of them, to be honest.

9- Apart from being brothers, the relationship/bond between Berlin and El Profesor is very special. How would you describe it?

Actually, there’s something really interesting about this. Initially, Berlin and El Profesor weren’t brothers. But during the process, as we spoke to the writers – who were open to the actors’ suggestions -, we discovered that this profound relationship between Berlin and El Profesor could be even more meaningful if they turn out to be brothers.

And this idea really offered us a new perspective [and something really special]. I feel sometimes that TV shows are like a plant, they begin to grow and they suddenly offer surprises. And the link between the brothers was one of the most specific surprises on the show, it was like creating a family from the impossible.

As the interview was coming to an end, Alonso insisted we mention how much he loves Egypt and that the culture here often inspires a lot of his paintings.

“I really want to come to Egypt again, in fact, I really love your culture. I love to paint and I’m painting references from Egypt and the culture there all the time. I’m actually reading a book now about a woman who has another life in Egypt, it’s an amazing book called “Initiation”. I have a lot of reasons to visit your country; I want to come this time and stay for a few weeks – if possible – and enjoy.”

We really enjoyed talking to the amazing actor Pedro Alonso, whose performance on the show made everyone fall in love with Berlin, despite everything. We honestly can’t wait to see what happens next for him and the rest of the incredible band of “La Casa De Papel“, can you?

