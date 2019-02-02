By: Yara Tarek

Since Anne Hathaway recently confirmed there will be a “Princess Diaries 3”, we can’t just keep our cool…Remembering our teenage years, growing up watching Mia turn into the best queen ever.

We decided to take you back on a journey to the best moments of Parts 1 & 2.

When Princess Mia First Found Out She’s Going to be a Princess

Who hasn’t used this as a meme in their daily lives right after this scene, and who wasn’t shocked just as Mia was!

When She Was First Learning How to Dance

And When She Wanted to Show-off Her Own Moves

Who hasn’t related to Mia’s dance moves, and found herself trying her own.

When We Witnessed First Sparks of this Love Story

The one we all hoped would be true.

The Eyebrow

Pauolo

Pauolo was one of the funniest characters. He hasn’t laughed when he was giving Mia a make-over, “Which she totally needed B.T.W”.

The Miracle

When we saw Mia for the first time ever after the make-over, our jaws dropped…We also wished to have our own Pauolo.

How to Walk Like a Princess

When Lilly (Mia’s Friend) Wasn’t Being Supportive

We all loved how Mia stood up for herself. That’s right, you go girl.

When Joe Was Being Intimate

Joe always took care of Mia, because that’s his job…but at this moment we suddenly feel like it’s more than just a job.

The Disaster Dinner

When she messed everything up, and we felt for her. I mean who hasn’t ended up ruining her mom’s important social event, thank God we are no princesses.

When Josh Turned Out to be a Complete A*****.

Our hearts got broken for Mia when Josh humiliated her in front of everyone. We wanted to seriously hurt him, right? *This just got personal Mr*

The Secret Is Out

We seriously freaked out when everyone discovered that Mia is a princess.

Mia Teaching Lana a Lesson She Will Never Forget

We were mostly cheering, clapping at this moment- “Take that Lana”.

The Cutest Cat Ever

Fat Louie gives us more reasons to love Mia.

The Sleepover

Who hasn’t dreamed of a sleepover like this one? And the queen’s awesome sliding skills.

The Grandmother We All Wanted to Have

We all wanted to have a grandmother who would magically appear in our lives and make it 10 times better.

The “Motto” We’re Living By

Yup, we’re using this in our daily lives when we’re late…Even if we’re not queens.

Clarisse Trying a Hot Dog For the First Time

And ending up loving it.

We’re Not Crying

This heartwarming moment when we felt so fluffy and happy.

The Kiss

The kiss Mia has been longing for, and her leg did go up. Her dream has come true.

The Best-friends Dance

Which probably reminds us of our own dances with best-friends.

The Happy Ending

The crazy happy dancing at the end of Part 1.

The Little Kid Wanting to Kiss Our Mia

But failing to reach her lips.

The Moment Our Hearts Skipped Beats

Who’s this handsome looking guy? He’s killing us here. We’ve all downloaded his pictures and made him our wallpaper.

When Mia Knows What Nicholas Is Up To

Nicholas is the bad guy, noooooooo.

Andrew, the Gentleman

Who won our hearts, right from the start, even if we wanted Nicholas to get her.

The Fountain

How romantic and clumsy this new-born love was getting!

Operation “get the chicken to stay in your hands”

The scene that cracked us up while watching how Mia was trying to catch the chicken.

How to Use the Fan

When Mia was making fun of all the preparations, again.

The Leg Fell Out, and Now Mia Is Embarrassed…Again

Another moment that broke our hearts, when she started crying after this awkward situation, doubting herself.

Mia Giving Us a Boost for Our Self -esteem

Also giving a lesson to all bullies out there to stop being so mean… and to all girls to believe they’re valued and that we’re all princesses.

Lilly Being the Ultimate Best-friend

Sticking to her best friend’s attitude…If my best-friend hates you, then you’re out.

The Life-saving Maids

Once they saw that Mia needed help, they just went for it, no second thoughts…and performed the weirdest song ever.

The Dream Night that Turned Into a Scandal

The most romantic night ever, ended up ruining everything.

When Andrew Proves Yet Again He’s a Perfect Gentleman

After the huge scandal, Andrew wins our hearts for the millionth time by telling Mia that he won’t bail on her…He’ll stand by her till the end…ISN’T HE JUST PERFECT?!

Teaching Her How to Use the Bow & Arrow

Nicholas was starting to have feelings for Mia, real feelings… and we now want her to love him, no matter what the consequences are.

She Did It

Wooooooooooooooh. Mia has done it.

The Really LOUD MAN

Who eventually falls in love with Lilly, and they decide to date.

Mia Sets Andrew Free

The moment when she tells him to go find his true love.

Mia’s Inspiring Speeches

At the wedding when she said that she shouldn’t get married only to enforce a law. Inspiring us girls not to get married for any reason, unless we’re in love or want to spend the rest of our lives with our partners.

“If I cared about the other 7 billion out there instead of just me, that’s probably a much better use of my time.”

The Love Story Ends Happily

Clarisse and Joe getting married, awwwwww. How sweet!

Another Happy Ending

YAAAAAS! Now we can sleep safe and sound, knowing that Mia is happy.

Our Mia Is a Queen Now

Holding in our tears. She’s a queen now.

We’re really excited for Part 3 and expect more hilarious, romantic and inspiring moments…What’s waiting ahead for Mia? All good things we hope. *Fingers crossed*