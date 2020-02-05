You’ve seen the big hearts and all variations of the color red everywhere, right? If you haven’t then maybe you’ve seen the teddy-bears and the Rom-Com re-running on constant loop? Yes? Then, you know what time of year it is and yes, it’s Valentine’s Day.

This holiday may be a favorite to many, but to the non-romantics, it’s anything but that. In fact, it’s a bit dreaded because celebrating it and pulling all the stops for romance is nothing short but draining and cheesy for those to whom romance doesn’t come naturally.

Here’s the thing, though, romance doesn’t have to be draining and celebrating love doesn’t have to be cheesy. We’ll even tell you a little secret. Valentine’s Day can mean more than romance and we’ll tell you just how.

Before we begin, we need to know it’s okay to lose ourselves in love

Okay, we know this may sound odd, but have you considered maybe losing yourself in love? Yes, we know from experience that practical people don’t like losing themselves in the moment to any one emotion.

We know it feels odd and a bit scary to go off-key, but it’s okay. Valentine’s Day is the one time of year where it’s absolutely socially acceptable to go overboard with your emotions if you want to, so why not cut yourself the slack just this once?

Before you say that you don’t really want to give into this whole race with love, let us just tell you it’s not a competition. Your Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be perfectly planned or better than someone else’s because it’s all about you, the person you love, and what fits you both.

Okay, so now you might be thinking that this is great and all but Valentine’s is still too cheesy for you to want to completely invest in. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here.

Set up a Cheesiness Meter and set yourself a limit that you wouldn’t want to go over. Whenever you feel like you’re about to go too overboard into the lovey-dovey part of V-Day, remember your meter and snap yourself back to shape.

Can’t lose yourself in love? No pressure

Okay, so you tried everything and it turned out Valentine’s Day still isn’t your cup of tea. Guess what? That’s perfectly okay too.

There’s no set rule about having to love Valentine’s Day. Some people can’t ever get themselves into Halloween or Thanksgiving moods and that’s acceptable, so not being the biggest fan of Cupid is okay as well.

The thing is you don’t have to be the staunchest holiday supporter ever—think Mariah Carey and Christmas—to enjoy the day. You can still celebrate, in a very practical manner no less, and have all the fun you want.

We’d like to argue that being a practical person is better during Valentine’s Day because while everyone’s picking roses and making reservations, you get to put a very original spin on your celebration.

What kind of ideas are we talking about that Valentine’s enthusiasts won’t ever think about? Well, you’re in for a treat!

Yes, there are a few practical spins on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about declarations of love and affection, but for some reason we have it in our heads that Valentine’s has to be full of teddy-bears, chocolates, roses, and reservations that are quite near impossible to find.

See, the thing is Valentine’s Day can be about seventy-five percent easier if we celebrate it in the way we actually want. Something low-key, practical yet romantic and quite sweet.

So, how do you do that? Well, you can try skipping the restaurant portion with a homemade lunch and picnic basket to escape from the crowds that would take away from the romance rather than amplify it.

You could do other things, like visiting a museum you’ve both been dying to check out or hitting up a stand-up comedy show for a few laughs and a change in pace.

You can go the opposite way and stay in instead of going out, order in some food, and binge-watch a few of your old favorite shows and movies.

This same approach can be taken towards gifts too, by the way. Need an example?

You can always go the old school, actually sentimental romantic route and get a small glass jar and fill it with pieces of folded paper, each containing one thing you love about your partner. And this is just one thing you can do from a list of things that are more practical and sentimental because they came from you, personally.

The best thing about gifts like these is that they don’t go overboard with the adorableness but will still convey exactly how much you care about your partner.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a nightmare anymore and now you know how it can be just about the greatest holiday!

With this foolproof guide, you can do V-Day just the way you like it, with no overdoing it and no too-much-cheesiness involved.