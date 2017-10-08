The pictures below are satirical images that perfectly depict the world we live in today and put the spotlight on our backward society.
1. Not Everything Is For Granted
You need to have money for them to work/perform.
2. Narcissist
They are both taking a test that would determine their future, yet she wants the spotlight all to herself. Her own success, satisfaction and needs are her priorities.
3. Pseudo-Confidence
We all know what drinking does to you. It makes you feel confident yet in reality you’re making a fool out of yourself.
4. The Virtue Of Privacy
It’s easier to hide behind a computer screen and spill your most intimate secrets on Facebook. Facebook, the #1 social network.
5. Law Of Attraction
Don’t create problems that don’t exist. Stop being negative and look at the bright side.
6. Don’t Bite Off More Than You Can Chew
The easy way could be a misfortune. You’ve taken a huge leap, yet it has gotten you stuck where you are.
7. Feeding Your Ego
The more likes you get, the more you feed your ego. 55 likes? I want to hit the 100. It does make you feel good, admit it.
8. Smoking Doesn’t Only Kill
You’re not only harming your health but your money too.
9. Selfishness
This man left a letter next to him and was about to commit suicide; on the other hand, you have another person climbing up the hill. Your own negativity can hurt someone who wants to succeed in life.
10.The Black Sheep
Don’t be like everyone else because the society pressures you to. Be your own person and excel at your own terms.
11. Pretty On The Outside But Ugly On The Inside
Don’t get fooled by anything that looks/seems attractive. It will do more harm than good.
12. The Easy Way Out
People tend to be in denial just because it is more comforting to believe so. However, what is your stance on this? Would you rather know a comforting lie or an unpleasant truth?
Which picture can you relate to?