Okay, I’m warning you beforehand, get your tissues ready!

No other type of movies reaches such a large audience and stays with them from childhood until they watch them with their own kids, like Disney movies. They fill us with joy, nostalgia, magic, and yes, sometimes they make us cry our hearts out.

Tissues handy… Below are the 7 times Disney movies made us cry:

1. When Aladdin set Genie free…

Aladdin – 1992

2. When Simba cried over the death of his father Mufasa…

The Lion King – 1994

3. When Stitch died…

Lilo & Stitch 2 – 2005

4. When Anna froze solid and Elsa cries over her…

Frozen – 2013

5. When Tarzan said goodbye to his adoptive mother…

Tarzan – 1999

6. When Andy gives away his toys, including Woody…

Toy Story – 1995

7. When Ellie falls ill and dies…

Up – 2009