Danish photographer, Andreas Hvid, has recently posted a photo on his Instagram showing him with a woman on top of the great pyramid.

In the caption, Hvid post says: “Nude art atop the Gret Pyramid of Giza”, and send his views to his Youtube channel.

In the video, you can see Hvid and his friend climbing on top of the Khufu Pyramid. When they finally arrive at the top, they can be seen smoking a cigarette while enjoying the view.

Later, Hvid shows a photo of his so-called “nude art”.

(Video NSFW)

The picture can be found on his website with the title of “Pyramid Fuck”.

Classy.

It is unknown how they have managed to climb on top of the pyramids since it is illegal. But according to his video’s description, he managed to sneak his way in without security seeing him.

In the video’s description, Hvid says:

In late November 2018, a friend and I climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza (a.k.a. Pyramid of Khufu, Pyramid of Cheops). Fearing to be spotted by the many guards, I did not film the several hours of sneaking around at the Giza Plateau, which lead up to the climb. Uncensored version of the final picture: https://www.andreashvid.com/nude-art Instagram account of Andreas Hvid: @andreas.hvid Instagram account of the model: @josephinesarahh Video edited by Oliver Valvik. Thank you bro!

While little is known about the photographer, he describes himself as an “urban explorer”. His website showcases numerous nude portraits in various travel locations.