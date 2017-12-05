WUZZUF, Egypt’s #1 recruitment platform, has announced the launch of the second round of WUZZUF’s Startup Talent Matchmaking event as part of RiseUp Summit 2017, a three-day, one-stop-shop entrepreneurship marathon being held between the first and third of December at the Greek Campus and American University in Cairo.

The event is Egypt’s biggest startup matchmaking event which connects startups who are ready to expand and innovate with distinguished senior professionals and specialists in various fields and industries who are passionate about joining exciting startups for key positions or as co-founders.