coronavirus

The Coronavirus global pandemic has now reached almost every single part of the world. A total of 200,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 around the globe. Some have thankfully recovered, some are still bravely battling, and some have unfortunately lost their lives.

In an attempt to continue raising awareness about the virus; we made you a list of stars, celebrities and athletes who have been infected by the novel virus.

And while battling it, they all went public with the terrible news in order to raise awareness, urge people to stay safe, and warn them about how serious the situation is and how it could easily happen to anybody.

#1 Tom Hanks

A week ago, the actor announced that he caught the virus while shooting a movie in Australia. And just yesterday we heard the good news that he was released from hospital to self-quarantine for the next weeks, now that he is out of the danger zone.

#2 Rita Wilson

Wilson is an American actress and singer – who also happens to be Hanks’ wife. The star tested positive for Coronavirus under the same circumstances as her husband and is now also continuing her treatment at home, almost a week after being admitted to hospital.

#3 Idris Elba

On Monday, English actor Idris Elba posted a video announcing the awful news of his Coronavirus test results. Although the actor had confirmed that he hasn’t shown any symptoms; he was tested after discovering that he recently came in close contact with someone who just tested positive as well.

Elba took the time to raise awareness and urge people to stay safe at home and not freak out about everything that’s going on.

#4 Itziar Ituno

The Spanish actress, who plays ‘Inspector Raquel Murillo’ in the fan-favorite Netflix series “La Casa De Papel” or “Money Heist“, has announced through an Instagram post that she tested positive for Coronavirus and that she will be self-quarantining and receiving treatment over the next couple of weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Aupa danoi!! Ofiziala da, bariku arratsaldetik sintomekaz nabil (sukarra ta eztul lehorra) eta gaur iritsi jaku azterneta epidemiologikoaren konfirmaziñoa. Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da✊❤.Zaindu zaitezte!!😙😙😙😙/ Hola a [email protected]!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá✊❤! Cuidaros mucho😙😙😙😙/ Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto✊❤! Cuide-se😙😙😙😙 #etxeangeratu #yomequedoencasa #quedatencasa

A post shared by Itziar Ituño (OFIZIAL) (@itziarituno) on

Ituno also used this time to warn her followers about the seriousness of the situation, especially for those with medical conditions and weak immune systems. And she urged everyone to take care and stay at home in order to save lives.

#5 Kristofer Hivju

A couple of days ago, Game of Thrones star who played Tormund Giantsbane has announced his sickness through Instagram. Hivju mentioned that he has the common mild symptoms of a cold, but that there are so many people out there who are at a high risk of severe conditions.

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

In his lengthy post, the Norwegian actor urged people to be ‘extremely careful’ and protect themselves as well as those around them, since we’re all fighting this together.

#6 Olga Kurylenko

Three days ago, the French-Ukrainian actress and model – who’s most known for her role as ‘Camille’ in Daniel Craig’s 2008 James Bond movie “Quantum of Solace“- has also announced her positive results for Coronavirus through her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E – is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C – goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) – anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc – helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on

Kurylenko mentioned that she’s been ill for a week already and that she’d had symptoms of high fever and fatigue. However, only a day later – she took to Instagram again to say that she’s getting much better and shared with everyone a much-needed list of vitamins to take in order to boost their immune system!

#7 Rachel Matthews

American actress – best known for her roles as ‘Danielle Bouseman’ in both parts of the movie “Happy Death Day” and her role as ‘Honeymaren’ in “Frozen II” has announced the news through her Instagram stories, saying she’s been in quarantine for a week.

View this post on Instagram

🍾

A post shared by Rachel Matthews (@rachellynnmatthews) on

Matthews took the raising awareness-bar to the next level as she posted some now-highlighted stories about her day-to-day Coronavirus diaries; explaining the symptoms she’s been experiencing, the medications she’s been taking – the good and the bad – and how everything is progressing.

The actress also advised everyone to stay safe and self-quarantine!

#8 Kevin Durant

The NBA Brooklyn Nets player along with three other teammates have all tested positive for Coronavirus, a couple of days ago. Durant is currently being treated in hospital. And as a result, the rest of the Nets are self-quarantining as well, so are the Lakers who faced the Nets last.

View this post on Instagram

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets.

A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets) on

#9 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Just a day or two before the Premier League announced the suspension of the season until April 4, the English footballer who plays for Chelsea FC announced his infection through Instagram stories. Which resulted in all his teammates being tested and self-quarantining afterward.

But thankfully, in a recent video, he confirmed that he’s making progress and feeling well! It’s worth mentioning that the 19-year-old is the first Premier League player to come down with the virus.

#10 Mikel Arteta

View this post on Instagram

Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.⠀ ⠀ Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution. ⠀ ⠀ We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal. ⠀ ⠀ Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.” ⠀ ⠀ Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.” ⠀ ⠀ We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. ⠀ ⠀ It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.⠀ ⠀ We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

Arsenal FC announced that their Spanish head coach tested positive for Coronavirus only a couple of days before the news of Hudson-Odoi. That was also only hours before they took the decision to temporarily suspend the league.

However, it wasn’t long until Arteta posted on his Instagram to let everyone know he’s doing better and most importantly, advise everyone to follow the guidelines and stay healthy!

#11 Donovan Mitchel

Twenty three year old Mitchel is one of seven NBA players who got infected with the virus. The American Utah Jazz player also took to Instagram to thank everyone for the well wishes and advise them to educate themselves on the situation and be there for each other.

#12 Rudy Gobert

Only days after joking about the global pandemic and touching journalists’ mics at a press conference, 27-year-old French basketball player has tested positive for Coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

The NBA player published an apology post – urging people to learn from his mistakes and take what’s happening to the world seriously in order to protect everyone and stop the virus from spreading.

#13 Daniel Rugani

 The 22-year-old Juventus midfielder has announced the news on his Instagram following testing positive for the virus, which led all the Juve players – including Cristiano Ronaldo – to be quarantined for two weeks. Rugani also advised everyone to be careful and respect the rules.

With the whole country now on lockdown, Serie A (The Italian Football League) is suspended until April 3.

#14 Ezequiel Garay, Eliaquim Mangala and Jose Gaya

Almost a week ago, the three Valencia FC players were the first from La Liga to contract the virus. They are now doing well and have all posted lengthy messages to urge people to follow the medical instructions and to stay safe at home until this passes.

We wish these stars a speedy recovery. And we certainly hope you guys are self-isolating, washing your hands and most importantly, staying safe! Don’t forget, we’re all in this together.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR