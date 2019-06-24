Last week, Egyptian influencer Hadia Ghaleb took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude for her ‘Instagram feed‘. And that would’ve been fine, only if she had carefully chosen her words!

Ghaleb was trying to take pride in what she has accomplished so far, especially in her last Moroccan trip. And, she does that from time to time; the whole posting stories talking to people about the work she does and ‘getting real‘.

Only this time, she specifically pointed out the tiring effort that goes into her pictures.

And to be accurate, according to her words: “You guys have no idea the amount of work that goes into one nice picture. Now, think about an entire feed of nice pictures that had been consistent for two or three years. You have no idea the amount of planning, the amount of work. Just think about it; every picture on my feed is at a different location, with a different edit“.

بيعجبني فالانسان انه بيحب يخلق المعاناة حرفيًا من اللاشيء pic.twitter.com/J1weDET23X — 𝖒 (@rosewarmth) June 21, 2019

And you know what? What really bugs us and most people on Twitter is that she absolutely KNEW she’ll receive backlash because of this; and still posted it, regardless.

Yes, Hadia Ghaleb is a successful business woman and to be quite frank, she is smart for turning her passion it into an actual business. All of that is fine. And most of all, it’s totally okay to brag a little about what she does and express her gratitude.

However, that’s NOT really what she did this time around. She was basically telling people how hard it is to create one nice picture and how much work goes into her INSTAGRAM FEED for it to look so pretty. How the hell did she not think that this would provoke people?

That is simply called ‘creating struggle out of privilege‘. Also, it’s pretty much ‘first world problems‘. Anyone could clearly see that. She could’ve simply talked about all the hassle it takes to get her work done and get where she is, as she usually does.

But no, she chose to tell people that it’s so exhausting and hard to get photographed in a pretty location with a pretty dress and a nice edit! Where is the sense in that? We get she wants to send the message of “Hey, I’m working very hard“, and that’s fine!

Nonetheless, again, she did not choose the right words, at all. And that’s why people are really not having it!

Honestly, privileged people need to understand that it’s totally fine to admit they’re privileged. There’s absolutely no shame in that. Whether you’re self made, created yourself and career from your parent’s money or any of that; you’re still privileged in the end, in comparison to many people – including your followers –.

You could easily advise them on how to be business men/women, if that’s what you want. You could also share your adventures and experiences with them, like you always do. And especially that this is your job. On top of that, you could brag and tell people that you’re happy and proud of yourself.

But creating a struggle out of absolutely nothing, and making it seem that you’re doing very hard work just to get nice pictures posted on Instagram and receive likes is absolutely shallow and strange, to be honest.

There are a million people out there who are working 10 times harder to get half the privileged life you have. And guess what? They’re not complaining nor making it seem that they’re doing something no one else can! Especially that the “Something” here is INSTAGRAM PICTURES!

To say the least; we’re pretty disappointed. And we wish influencers and celebrities with huge platforms like Ghaleb would choose their words carefully or try to send their message in a more correct and accurate way!