On the evening of Saturday, June 22nd; an Egyptian British model with the name Merhan Keller called out Egyptian footballer Amr Warda on Instagram.

And hell broke loose all over the internet since then!

Basically what happened in a nutshell is that she posted a photo on her Instagram story and not long after then, she received multiple reactions and messages from members of the Egyptian National Team.

Those interactions included two from Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Ayman Ashraf and obviously Amr Warda. However, only two of those players actually messaged her while the others only saw the story. And that’s all pretty harmless, until now!

Moreover, Mahmoud Hamdy only sent her a red heart and a thumbs up. Which is, again, fine. As for Warda, well, that’s a whole other story.

According to Keller’s screenshot and story, he replied to one of her stories about boxing: “Boxing? Haha“. You’d think that’s normal and it is, but that’s until she ignored his message and he got angry – to say the least –.

Because afterwards, he told her that “She apparently doesn’t know who he is and that he could easily get her number because nobody ignores him“. Before you question, yes he did say that!

And honestly, we’re not even the least bit surprised that such behavior came out of Amr Warda. Because the amount of screenshots that different girls got on him, trying to hit on them, is endless.

That’s in addition to the fact that he literally has a reputation and is known for his series of sexual harassment. On top of that, he was basically fired from his Portuguese club in 2017 because he sexually assaulted two of his teammates’ wives. Can you even imagine the level we reached with this?

And the list goes on…

Even though the model herself confirmed that the others didn’t do anything, don’t you think it’s still a bit strange that four different National Team players looked at her story and reacted to it at the same exact night and time? We could only think that she was a locker room topic, or even worse; a bet.

But going back to Warda for now; after Keller posted what happened on her stories, his sister Farah Warda sent her a direct message threatening her to remove the screenshots or else she will have to shut down her account. Really?

On the other hand, many other girls messaged the model praising her courage because surprise surprise, same thing happened to them with Warda!

Because as we said, the footballer is known for constantly trying to pick up girls from Instagram.

And of course, as soon as this happened, the scandal spread online and the memes haven’t stopped. Which is why – obviously – Warda deactivated his Instagram account shortly after.

Also before anyone starts to question what happened thinking it’s just rumors and false accusations, well, IT’S NOT!

And that was clearly confirmed this morning by an official in the National Team.

What’s absolutely funny as well is that one of his ‘influencer‘ friends, Ahmed Hossam, posted that Warda’s account got hacked and that any message sent is not from him. He also made fun of those who believed the model, in the first place.

And he even blamed the people for distracting the National Team from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). We laughed out loud at this, to be honest!

And it’s not just him; there are actual people who – for some reason – are not seeing the point. We don’t know whether or not they know about Warda’s history with online harassment, but even if they don’t, what’s so normal about someone threatening another person for ignoring their texts?

What’s even worse is that some of those who are defending Warda, are girls. Saying that the model only wants more fame and that the whole thing could be photoshopped! HOW?

And the men, of course, are letting all of this slip – along with the fact that the members of the National Team are freaking neglecting the championship and are spending their time picking up girls online – and are ONLY calling them out because they think the model isn’t pretty enough for them to hit on her. Are you even serious right now?

Now people are the ones who are distracting the National Team from the championship? And sexual harassment is clearly not even being put in consideration here. Because it’s clearly being taken as a joke. AS IT ALWAYS IS!

Also, after all the memes and jokes on social media; when is Warda going to be punished for his actions?





It’s not just about sexual harassment online. It’s about what he did abroad and how he doesn’t deserve to raise Egypt’s name like the rest of the respectful men of the National Team.

Most importantly, why wasn’t he let go after his sexual harassment incidents abroad? That whole thing is quite a mystery to be honest, and we can no longer stay silent!