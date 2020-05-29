Over the last week, while many social media users took to their personal accounts to express their sadness and anger at the negligence that led to the tragic death of one of the doctors treating coronavirus patients at Al-Mounira Hospital, a number of people were bashing the doctors’ community for complaining about the inadequacy of protection measures – which often leads to the infection and death of some of them.

Amid all this drama, Nibal Dahaba, the general manager of Sanofi Pasteur Egypt, Sudan, and Eretria weighed in on the situation through her personal Twitter account, and that’s when hell so rightfully broke loose.

Sanofi is a French multinational pharmaceutical company with many branches all over the world, known to be a global health leader since 1973. It’s also worth mentioning that it’s the world’s largest producer of vaccines through its subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur – which is what Dahaba currently manages in the earlier-highlighted regions.

In her tweet, Dahaba attacked the doctors and health workers who are upset about their colleagues’ death and the maltreatment they’re subjected to during the current circumstances.

#boycott_sanofi we will not describe any sanofi drug to any patient whatsoever untill she is fired 😐 pic.twitter.com/OIV3bfMJUn — Khaled Ahmad (@khaledahmad77) May 27, 2020

Most importantly, what initially drove the people of the internet to open fire on her is the fact that she undermined what most health workers in Egypt are going through at the moment.

As she basically took away their right to demand protection, be shaken up at the loss of fellow doctors, or even highlight what needs to be fixed; pointing out that if they do any of that, then they’re not at all fit for the profession.

Following her controversial words, a large number of people called for boycotting Sanofi until they indefinitely fire Dahaba for insulting Egypt’s health workers and doctors and of course, demanded an immediate apology from both parties.

@sanofipasteur

Your GM @nibaldahaba in Egypt is insulating the physicians in Egypt and questioning their integrity

How come she represent such great worldwide company as Sanofi? pic.twitter.com/zgMiHOVnMj — Mahmoud Mosa (@M7mudMosa) May 25, 2020

Egyptian doctor are waiting for apologies from Miss Nibal and Sanofi for this kind of inconvenient statements and if you don’t there is a group of more than 20K doctors are ready for barter the name of sanofi in their prescriptions for her resignment — Marco (@dlch9AnDsYW1iQo) May 26, 2020

@sanofipasteur @SanofiUS @sanofi all the medical community in Egypt is waiting for immediate action against your ME&NA GM @nibaldahaba in reaction to her social harassment against Egyptian physicians who working in very unfavorable conditions. #boycott_sanofi pic.twitter.com/KoOJZLcczQ — المهاجرThe Immigrant✈️ (@TheImmi00522331) May 26, 2020

Not long after the backlash, Dahaba deleted her controversial tweets and wrote a statement explaining herself and apologizing to everyone she offended. Sanofi Egypt also took to Twitter to apologize, clear their image and most importantly, point out that her views don’t represent their organization and its vision in any way.

بالإشارة إلى بوست الأمس على حسابي الشخصي ، اعتقد انه وجب على أن أوضح الحقيقة و اللبس و ما أكنه من احترام شديد للأطباء و أنه ما كنش قصدى اطلاقاً تقليل المجهود المبذول من الاطباء و مقدمي الرعاية الصحية اثناء جائحة الكورونا وأود أن أعتذربشده لأي شخص شعر بالإهانة من اللى كتبته . أ — Nibaldahaba / Egyptian & Proud (@nibaldahaba) May 26, 2020

والدى و اهلى أطباء فانا منذ الصغر أقدر المجهود الضخم المبذول من جميع الدكاترة في بلدنا الحبيب طوال العمر و خاصة خلال اللأزمه الغير مسبوقه فأنتم حماة الوطن ثانيا ما كتبته كان على حسابي الشخصى المعتاد ولا يعتبر وسيلة تواصل رسميه لسانوفى او سانوفى باستير و لا يعبر عن راى الشركة — Nibaldahaba / Egyptian & Proud (@nibaldahaba) May 26, 2020

There have been reactions in the social media yesterday following a post from a Sanofi employee. We truly regret the situation occurred.

This is to clarify that what has been communicated is not reflecting Sanofi’s vision & role as a healthcare partner serving Egyptian patients — Sanofi Egypt (@SanofiEG) May 27, 2020

The question here is where to draw the line? When is it safe to state your own opinion and be completely entitled to it on your personal social media platforms and when is it unacceptable to bash a whole community under the umbrella of freedom of speech, especially, when you’re an integral part of the said community?

To be honest, we can’t keep chasing people on social media for their controversial takes on whatever topics, but there’s always a fine line that cannot be crossed.

You can’t be a high profile figure in the health field and go on the internet to deliberately disrespect the health community of your own country and undermine their efforts and expect people to let it slide because it’s a ‘personal opinion‘. In this case, it’s definitely not!

May be you are not aware of your companies’ code of ethics well before posting anything on the social media .There is no such a thing as a private account you represent your company in every single word #boycottSanofi @sanofipasteur @sanofi @SanofiUS @SanofiGenzyme pic.twitter.com/IPfl8nvBYf — Ahmed Tal3at (@dratalaat1) May 26, 2020

It’s also worth mentioning that in Dahaba’s case, using social media responsibly is part of Sanofi’s policies and code of ethics, and having so publicly disrespected Egyptian doctors on the internet is considered breaching that policy.

And now that we’re in trying times, Egyptian doctors and health workers deserve nothing but all the love, respect and support for risking their lives in this unprecedented and disastrous situation.