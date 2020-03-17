The moment our government confirmed the first two positive COVID-19 cases in Egypt, efforts to contain the Coronavirus have been nothing but steadfast, credible and honest.

An undeniable effort so much so, the World Health Organization (WHO) and CNN came out to commend Egypt for the way it’s dealing with the outbreak. And honestly, at this point, so should we.

Earlier this month, WHO tweeted about Egypt and the excellent measures it’s taking to limit the spread of the infectious virus.

And in light of the Prime Minister’s speech earlier, we would also like to thank our esteemed Egyptian government for acting so professionally and without delay!

Also, have you all noticed how calm and collected our Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly was when addressing the nation?

For all we know, he managed to quell the nationwide state of panic; listing all the well-thought decisions the government is taking to keep us all as safe as possible.

– الشيش بتتلم من القهاوي و الكافيهات عشان ميبقاش فيه احتمالية تلاعب

– الجامعات و المدارس كلهم شغالين online فالعيال مش هينزلوا المول

– مفيش طيران من يوم الخميس

– الحكومه مبتاخدش القرارات مره واحده عشان ميحصلش ذعر

– أنا حاسه إنهم منظمين لأول مره والله أعلم — Abraham! (@Abraham_Salma) March 16, 2020

Schools, universities and aviation are all suspended for 2 weeks, until further notice.

And for people thinking that “those decisions came a bit late”, we believe the government’s strategy is to move gradually and not freak people out more!

Also, Egyptian nationals arriving from different destinations around the world have testified to the level of professionalism and amount of precautionary measures they witnessed upon landing in Cairo International Airport.

Don’t believe it? Here are some testimonies by people who experienced this situation first-hand and felt the urge to share it with the rest of us.

وزاره الصحه كلمتني دلوقتي تطمن علي صحتي عشان راجعه من السفر من اسبوع بالظبط لو ظهر اَي أعراض، وقالوا لو في اَي أعراض اتصل ١٠٥ او اتجه لحميات العباسية. — Amira Ashour (@ashouramira) March 16, 2020

We too would just like to admire the Egyptian government’s superb reaction thus far. And now, the responsibility falls on us. So, how are we going to act?