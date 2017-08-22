By: Reem Hussein

Did you know that about 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide? So while you’re reading this, go get yourself a big cup of coffee because you’re about to learn about its biological benefits.

Two new studies have revealed that a prolonged consumption of coffee could lead to a longer life! Why would you even want a longer life anyway? We’re hardly getting by, just kidding!

There has been an age-old debate about coffee’s health benefits and here are the biological benefits of our favourite drink according to a research conducted by the Annals of Internal Medicine, a US medical journal published by the American College of Physicians:

Coffee contains certain compounds that have neuro-protective and anti-inflammatory substances that help reduce the risks of certain illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee can help reduce inflammation, make lipid profiles healthier, and result in better glucose control.

Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee per day could lower a person’s risk of mortality by 12%. It can also reduce digestive and circulatory diseases.

Moderate coffee consumption can be included in a healthy lifestyle (of course this does not apply to Super Grande Caramel/Vanilla Frappuccinos).

Research also suggests that coffee could reduce a plethora of diseases including heart and liver diseases such as hepatocellular cancer and strokes.

Please keep in mind that this is an observational study; there might have been others factors impacting the participants other than coffee such as overall lifestyle that includes exercise and balanced nutrition. But we know for a fact that consuming moderate amounts of coffee won’t harm you, so don’t feel bad if you really need that extra boost in the morning!

